NASA’s new look: Oxcart Assembly, Golf Wang provides garb for Artemis I launch

Throughout its history, NASA has been associated with the creation of iconic looks (opens in new tab). The Mercury astronauts had their silvery spacesuits, the Apollo moonwalkers were clad in bulky white and early shuttle crew members rode into Orbit wearing powder blue two-pieces.

Now, the agency’s first step towards returning humans to the moon is no different, although the mission is embarking without a crew.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button