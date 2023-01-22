Nasa Hataoka moves into tie for 2nd at Tournament of Champions

Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka moved into contention for her seventh LPGA title at the season-opening Tournament of Champions, firing a 6-under 66 in Saturday’s third round to close within three strokes of leader Brooke Henderson.

The 24-year-old Hataoka jumped three spots up the leaderboard, tying for second with American Nelly Korda at 11 under, after carding the lowest score of the round at Orlando’s Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

Nasa Hataoka of Japan hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Kyodo)

Following an even front nine, Hataoka sank six birdies after the turn to put herself in position to chase down Canadian star Henderson on the final day.

“I wasn’t really able to improve my score on the front nine, but my putting improved on the back nine and I had a lot of nice birdies,” Hataoka said. “My approach shots are also feeling better.”

The pace-setter from the opening round, Henderson started the day four strokes ahead of Korda but saw her lead shrink with a 69.

Japan’s Yuka Saso jumped 10 spots and into a tie for sixth at 6 under following her best round of 67. The third member of the Japanese contingent, Women’s Scottish Open Champion Ayaka Furue, shot 73 and is tied for 18th at 2 under.

The Tournament of Champions is being contested by 29 LPGA title winners from the past two seasons.