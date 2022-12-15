Naptown United offers affordable soccer for inner-Indianapolis kids

The select team of Naptown United, a newly formed nonprofit club aimed at providing affordable, competitive soccer options to inner-Indianapolis kids, won a Championship in its first fall season.

They did it without a home field or properly fitted uniforms. They did it despite being unable to field a full 11 players for every game. They did it with teammates coming together despite radically different backgrounds and English-language skills, including a recently resettled refugee from Afghanistan anchoring the defense. They did it without lines drawn onto their non-regulation sized practice field.

And they did it without a net.

“We used Leftover Indiana Soccer nets, and they didn’t quite fit,” Coach Isabel Schlebecker said. “But we had all the kids try to fit it with zip ties. We tied a second net to the first to get it to fit.”

