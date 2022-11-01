Napoli’s Osimhen is complete and unselfish striker – Chelsea Legend Drogba

Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba has praised Napoli’s Victor Osimhe for his attitude and unselfishness in front of goal and in the team.

Osimhene passed the opportunity to score

Drogba has praised the Super Eagle

Impressed by Osimhen’s attitude

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international passed a chance to take a penalty in the Champions League game against Ajax on October 12.

At the time, the Naples side were leading 2-1 but the 23-year-old had not yet scored. Napoli were then awarded a penalty after an Ajax defender handled the ball, confirmed after a VAR review.

Osimhen took the ball and passed the chance to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who converted from 12-yards. Napoli eventually won 4-2 with Osimhe scoring in the 87th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Drogba was touched by the gesture and praised the Super Eagle, stating he has a genuine interest in the team over individual achievements.

“That is a complete striker; unselfishness… the real meaning of ‘win as a team,'” the Chelsea Legend tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has scored just once in the two Champions League matches he has played, after suffering an injury on matchday one against Liverpool. He was not involved in the last game against Rangers as the Coach opted to rest him.

Last weekend, he scored his first ever Hattrick as Napoli defeated Sassuolo 4-0 in an Italian top-tier game played at Diego Maradona Stadium.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty Getty

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen will hope to be involved on Tuesday night when Napoli play Liverpool at Anfield in their final group stage Champions League outing.

