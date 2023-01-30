Napoli 2-1 Roma: Giovanni Simeone’s late goal keeps hosts on course for first Serie A title since 1990
Giovanni Simeone’s late goal helped Napoli to a narrow win over Roma and saw them open up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A.
Victor Osimhen’s volley gave Luciano Spalletti’s side an early lead but Roma leveled through Stephan El Shaarawy.
However the hosts, Chasing a first Scudetto since 1990 and the days of Diego Maradona, pressed for a winner.
And Simeone’s turn away from Chris Smalling and effort into the top corner proved decisive.
Napoli now have 53 points from 20 games, with Inter Milan a distant second on 40 points after their 2-1 win at Cremonese on Saturday. Roma are sixth in the table, one point off the Champions League places.
Meanwhile, Defending Champions AC Milan slipped out of the top four after suffering a 5-2 thrashing at home to struggling Sassuolo.
Stefano Pioli’s side are on a four-match winless run in the Italian top flight and have conceded 12 goals in their last three matches in all competitions.
Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Davide Frattesi, Armand Lauriente and Matheus Henrique all scored for the visitors as the Rossoneri conceded five at the San Siro for the first time in Serie A since April 1997, with Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi replying for the hosts.
“We have to react, we’re probably not going to win the title again but we have to fight to qualify for the Champions League,” Pioli told Sky Italia.
Juventus fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Monza to leave them languishing in 13th, while Lazio played out a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina to move up to third in the table.
Line-ups
Naples
Formation 4-3-3
- 1The seas
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 6Mario RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 69′minutes
- 99Zambo in Angui
- 68Lobotka
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 90+1′minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forSimeoneat 76′minutes
- 9OsimhenBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRaspadorat 76′minutes
- 77Quartz kheliaSubstituted forElmasat 68′minutes
Substitutes
- 4We don’t
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbi
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspador
- 91Ndombélé
- 95My goal
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patricio
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 59Zalewski
- 4CristanteSubstituted forVolpatoat 89′minutes
- 8MattSubstituted forTahirovicat 83′minutes
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45′minutesBooked at 70mins
- 21DybalaBooked at 33mins
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forBoveat 83′minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forBelottiat 73′minutes
Substitutes
- 11Belotti
- 17Vina
- 18Solbakken
- 20Camera
- 24On the mound
- 52Bove
- 62Volpato
- 63Boer
- 68Tahirovic
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
Live Text
-
Match ends, Napoli 2, Roma 1.
-
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Roma 1.
-
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy with a cross.
-
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stanislav Lobotka.
-
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Napoli).
-
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Eljif Elmas (Naples).
-
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Naples. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Piotr Zielinski.
-
Corner, Naples. Conceded by Ibañez.
-
Attempt saved. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.
-
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma).
-
Substitution, Roma. Cristian Volpato replaces Bryan Cristante.
-
Attempt missed. Edoardo Bove (Roma) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Belotti with a headed pass.
-
Goal! Napoli 2, Roma 1. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) left footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
-
Substitution, Roma. Benjamin Tahirovic replaces Nemanja Matic.
-
Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
-
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).