Napoleon Electronic Media Festival at Doudna Fine Arts Center

CHARLESTON — Experience the Napoleon Electronic Media Festival at 7:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Black Box Theater.

This performance brings an exciting array of digital audio and video from around the world to Eastern Illinois University. Presented on an 8.1 channel audio system, this concert features new works for multi-channel audio and video, composed by some of the world’s best artists of electroacoustic music and video.

This performance is free and open to the public.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button