Naples, Fort Myers golf clubhouses ranked by Club + Resort Business

For a lot of golfers, the quality of their social and dining experience before setting out on the first tee and after leaving the 18th green is just as important.

Luckily for Southwest Florida golfers, they have some of the best clubhouses in the Nation to relax, have some fine food and tell Tales of their Eagles and birdies.

Three area golf courses were recently ranked in the top 5 in the 2022 clubhouse rankings presented annually by Club + Resort Businesswhich Ranks the top clubhouses in the US The publication provides Insights and operating ideas for the management staff of private and semi-private clubs, resorts, and other golf facilities, city/dining clubs, Yacht clubs, and management companies.

Judges scored clubhouses on submitted data including clubhouse square footage; Locker room(s) data; event space and seating capacity; bar area(s) square footage; dining area(s) square footage; availability of outdoor dining; wine room/cellar; total dining and bar areas seating capacity; kitchen(s) square footage; pro shop square footage; fitness and wellness square footage; and whether a dedicated youth space is offered.

Entries also included a description submitted by the club and resort on why their clubhouses should be ranked.

Here are the three local Clubs and information gathered by Club + Resort Business on each.

2022 Rank: 1

2021 Rank: 1

Location: 15755 Corso Mediterra Circle, Naples

Clubhouse Facts: The Clubhouse was originally built in 2000 and was renovated in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. The Club at Mediterra has been awarded “Community of the Year 12 times in 16 years, “Best Clubhouse Exterior,” “Design Excellence for Outdoor Living, ” and “Award of Excellence for Open Spaces.”

Clubhouse Total Sq. Feet: 53,000; Total Number of Lockers: 929; Event Space Total Seating Capacity: 200; Outdoor Dining Total Sq. Ft: 338; Has Wine Room: Yes; Has Wine Cellar: Yes; Total Dining and Bar Areas Seating Capacity: 420 Information from Club + Resort Business Magazine

2022 Rank: 4

2021 Rank: Unranked

Location: 22801 Oakwilde Blvd., Estero

Clubhouse Facts: The clubhouse was built in 1998, with a major interior renovation in 2012, a kitchen expansion, expansion of patio, and addition of adjacent bocce courts in 2016; a 10,000 sq ft addition of Casual Dining & second kitchen in 2019 plus further remodels in 2020, 2021 and an expansion of outdoor patio and addition of a second patio in 2022.

Clubhouse Total Sq. Feet: 65,340; Total Number of Lockers: 611; Dining Area(s) Total Sq. Ft: 5,260; Outdoor Dining Total Sq. Ft: 335; Has Wine Room: Yes; Has Wine Cellar: Yes; Total Dining and Bar Areas Seating Capacity: 556 Information from Club + Resort Business Magazine

2022 Rank: 5

2021 Rank: Unranked

Location: 19501 Vintage Trace Cir, Fort Myers

Clubhouse Facts: Founded in 1986, ECC completed a multi-million-dollar course Restoration in 2018 as well as a fitness center renovation and underwent a clubhouse addition and Alterations in 2020. The Vision of the new club design was to create a space that leads you from the inside out. Architecturally, this was accomplished in three ways: removing the wall in between the lobby and dance floor to allow a direct view from the front door of the clubhouse to the back patio that overlooks the course vista; expanding Mulligans (casual dining/bar area) to allow for complete overlook over the course from the north and west walls, and adding a new covered and open-air outdoor dining room/lounge that extends into the beautiful back landscape.

Clubhouse Total Sq. Feet: 29,000; Total Number of Lockers: 68; Event Space Total Sq. Ft.: 4,500; Event Space Total Seating Capacity: 152; Dining Area(s) Total Sq. Ft.: 4.077; Outdoor Dining Total Sq. Ft.: 67; Total Dining and Bar Areas Seating Capacity: 332 Information from Club + Resort Business Magazine

The other two clubhouses in the top 5 are: 2. BallenIsles Country Club in Jupiter and 3. Newport Beach Country Club in Calif. Treviso Bay in Naples also made the list at No. 43.