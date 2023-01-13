Napier: Gators Landed One of Florida’s ‘Best Players’ in CB Ja’Keem Jackson

Photo: Ja’Keem Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Sports Illustrated is tasked annually with compiling a list of the top 99 recruits in the country.

One of the biggest risers amid the outlet’s Scouting was Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola cornerback and class of 2023 Florida signee Ja’Keem Jackson. Unranked in SI’s preseason list, Jackson cemented his spot as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 70 overall Recruit in the country after posting five interceptions during his senior campaign.

Jackson’s leap in SI’s rankings probably came as no surprise to Florida head Coach Billy Napier.

“Ja’Keem Jackson, I think, is probably one of the more talented players in the class, just relative to he’s got a high ceiling,” Napier said during the early signing period on Dec. 21. “One of the best players in the state, in my opinion. And really a guy this time last year, you know, not a lot of people talking about the guy.”

In fact, Jackson had yet to collect any Scholarship opportunities from an FBS program by the time Napier was referring to.

Those began to roll in throughout the spring of 2022 after Jackson, a wide receiver, took on cornerback duties to close his junior season of high school. After intercepting three passes in four games, Jackson began to earn recognition as a high-upside prospect and offers began to trickle in.

Florida came calling with an offer on May 20, a week after All Gators evaluated Jackson during one of Osceola’s spring practices.

“Receiver moved to corner. I originally evaluated him as a receiver. We had him on the receiver board,” Napier shared. “He makes the move. He runs 10.9 [seconds in the 100-meter dash] as a junior at six foot and a half, 189 pounds. Two-way player in some games as a high school player. Put on a show as a senior.”

While he continued to earn Offensive snaps, Jackson compiled 50 tackles with three for loss in addition to his ball-hawking turnovers forced. He also broke up six passes and recovered a fumble as a hybrid cornerback and safety, and at receiver, he hauled in 16 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of his scores came during a showery September matchup with state powerhouse Lakeland (Fla.) High, one in which Jackson beat the nation’s No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023, Cormani McClainin a foot race to the end zone.

Jackson’s brother, Markevus, is a sophomore track athlete at Kentucky who posted a personal record 10.79-second 100-meter dash in high school. Speed ​​runs in the family as Ja’Keem clocked a 40-yard dash in the low 4.5-second range during one of Florida’s summer recruiting camps.

“So height, length, verified speed, and mom and dad are awesome,” Napier said. “He’s got a history of Athletes in his family. A lot of track background, so they know what it’s like. He knows how to work. Great program there that made a run in the playoffs.”

Jackson, an early enrollee, is among six defensive back signees in Florida’s 2023 recruiting class, a group tasked with rebuilding the Gators’ secondary following six offseason departures from a mix of NFL Draft and transfer Portal entries. He, like fellow signee Dijon Johnsonis expected to primarily play outside cornerback during his UF career.

