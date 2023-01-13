Napier: Gators Landed One of Florida’s ‘Best Players’ in CB Ja’Keem Jackson

Photo: Ja’Keem Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Sports Illustrated is tasked annually with compiling a list of the top 99 recruits in the country.

One of the biggest risers amid the outlet’s Scouting was Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola cornerback and class of 2023 Florida signee Ja’Keem Jackson. Unranked in SI’s preseason list, Jackson cemented his spot as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 70 overall Recruit in the country after posting five interceptions during his senior campaign.

