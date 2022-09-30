Naomi Osaka Wears Air Jordan 1 ‘Lost & Found’ Sneakers to NBA Game

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is living her best life. After battling injuries throughout most of this year, the four-time Grand Slam singles Champion is finally getting some much-needed downtime.

Early this morning, pictures of Osaka attending the 2022 NBA Japan Games took off on social media. The 24-year-old sat courtside with celebrities, posed for pictures with players, and even got to meet BTS rapper Suga.

