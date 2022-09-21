NANTHAVONG PACES MEN’S GOLF TEAM AT VALPO FALL INVITE

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Senior Preston Nanthavong capped off a successful first event of the 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday (Sept. 20), firing a final round, even par 72 at the Valpo Fall Invitational at Sand Creek Country Club. Nanthavong, who mixed two birdies with two bogeys in his final round, landed tied for 22nd overall at 223 (75-76-72).

Nanthavong helped the Jaguars to a final round of 305 to finish the tournament at 911 (301-305-305), placing 11th of 17 teams. Host Valpo won the event by 34 shots at 848 while Loyola-Chicago was second at 882. Valpo’s Anthony Delsanti earned medalist honors at 8-under 208.

Nanthavong’s 223 matched his best 54-hole score of his collegiate career.

“The course played pretty tough with it being pretty windy and overall, the tournament was a grind,” Nanthavong said. “I just made sure to try to miss it in the right spots. The course was gettable in some spots but a lot of solid shots were definitely needed throughout my rounds.

“Overall, I feel good and I hope to keep it going.”

Sophomore Sam McWilliams Shook off a sluggish start to card a final round 76 and junior Taylor Gardner shot 78. Both Kevin Tillery and Colten Girgis carded rounds of 79 and freshman Harry Ward shot 81, playing as an individual.

McWilliams finished tied for 38th at 228 (73-79-76) and Tillery tied for 50th at 230 (77-74-79).

McWilliams, Nanthavong and Ward all had a team-high seven birdies for the week while Nanthavong also made a team-high 34 pars.

IUPUI will be back at it on Sept. 26-27 when the Jaguars compete at the Zach Johnson Invitational, hosted by Drake University.