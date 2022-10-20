Nani scored the strangest goal in Premier League history vs Spurs

It was a goal that was destined to feature on A Question of Sport’s ‘What Happens Next?’ round for years to come.

On the evening of October 30, 2010, former Manchester United Winger Nani scored one of the most controversial goals in Premier League history against Spurs, who will be hoping for more luck when they travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday. So what happened exactly?

With the game at 1-0 thanks to a trademark Nemanja Vidic header, Harry Redknapp’s side were pushing for an equalizer when Nani was convinced he should have been awarded a penalty in the 84th minute after a Clash with defender Younes Kaboul.

Referee Mark Clattenburg waved away protests from the likes of Paul Scholes and Javier Hernandez, who clearly thought a penalty should have been awarded.

But during all of this chaos, Nani placed his hand on top of the ball before sprawling out on the ground.

Image credit: Sky Premier League/YouTube

It was an action that led goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to believe that a free-kick had been awarded by Clattenburg, so he proceeded to roll the ball forward.

But moments later, Nani got up and ran towards the ball before knocking it into an empty net.

Clattenburg’s Assistant raised his flag but the referee was insistent that the goal was given. It was a decision described by Spurs boss Redknapp as “scandalous”.

He said: “Nani put his hands on the ball. It was deliberate handball and the assistant referee saw it. It was a free kick to us but I don’t think the referee saw it.

“I think Mark Clattenburg is a good ref but he made a mess of this. It was a Scandalous decision and a farcical way to end the game. But the officials will come up with a story that will make it look right.”

Unsurprisingly, Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t see much wrong with the goal. ‘It was bizarre,’ they said. ‘No one knew at the time what was wrong. One minute the goalkeeper had the ball in his hands and the next it’s in his net.

“Nani looked back and looked at the referee and the referee said play on, so what can he do but put the ball in the net? You can look at the referee and look at the linesmen and blame them, but the keeper should know better . He’s experienced. I thought he made a mess of it.”

Darren Fletcher, who featured against Spurs that night, backed his teammate after the controversial decision sparked an uproar.

“The referee never blew,” the Scot said. “I don’t know whether the keeper thought the ref had seen a foul for simulation, but he never blew his whistle.

“It’s one of those where nobody really knows what’s happened, but Nani has no option other than to put the ball in the net. We are always told to play to the whistle.”