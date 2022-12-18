Name Dropping | Rantoul grad retains his love of basketball | News

Tom McGreal’s love of basketball has never waned.

Now 82, McGreal remembers a rule while he was a student at Rantoul Township High School that anyone who wanted to play basketball also had to be a member of the track team.

During practice, “I would throw the discus maybe four times and then go to the gym” for basketball. That helped to satisfy the track team requirement.

“It’s still a wonderful game,” McGreal said. “I’m still enthralled with it.”

The 1957 RTHS grad was pretty good at basketball. Good enough to be named all-state, play four years at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was a small-college all-American, be drafted by the St. Louis Hawks, and to be recently named a 2023 inductee into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His younger brother Jerry is already an IBCA Hall of Fame member — something he likes to kid Tom about.

“Bigger, faster, stronger” — that’s how McGreal Compares today’s basketball to that of the ’50s when RTHS was one of the area kings of the sport. It was an era when Chanute Air Force Base was still open and the Eagles won 13 straight regional championships.

The team advanced to the Sweet 16 and the quarterfinals of the state Playoffs in successive years when McGreal was on the team. It was an era with a different mindset.

“When I was playing they wouldn’t let us lift weights.” Players were told “it would ruin your touch. That made us smaller and slower than we might have been.”

Another major difference: There was no three-point shot.

The 6-6 McGreal, who played varsity ball for three years, was a forward in his sophomore and junior years and a center-forward as a senior under Coach Carlos Van Auron.

“It was clearly a basketball school at the time,” said McGreal, who was also on the football team.. “It was a lovely place. We had a nice gym, great friends. I still have some adult friends there.”

McGreal said his college coach, Harry Dalton, became Coach of the St. Louis Hawks, which is one reason he was drafted.

“He and I were very good friends, so I went over there, and we talked, and I shot around a little bit. They didn’t need to see me do anything. That was actually as far as I got. I might have pursued (pro ball) if I wasn’t married and had the money.”

“I was there through practice,” he remembers. “I was married at the time so I decided to go back to Southern and get my Master’s degree.”

McGreal taught math and coached for four years at Proviso East before enrolling at the University of Illinois, where he earned a doctorate. He remained on the Faculty in educational administration for 35 years.

“I knew I wanted to be a school administrator,” he said.

At Illinois he was active with the basketball program and the entire Athletic program — serving as chair of the Athletic board, which is a Faculty group that works closely with the Athletic Department.

“We were very good friends with (former Illini coaches) Lon Kruger and Lou Henson,” McGreal said. “Lon and I and a couple of other friends played golf regularly. We lived close to where Lou Henson lived, and we’d known Lou and Mary forever. Great people.”

McGreal Retired in 2000. He and his wife, Kathy, split their time between their homes in Florida and Michigan. They continue to be active fans of the Illini.

Credit union enthusiastic about reading effort

Jessica Holmes is a fan of reading. A member of the Rantoul Public Library board, she also has a book program where she reads to children in the community and gives each child their own copy of the book along with a craft.

Holmes was overwhelmed when she asked co-workers at Credit Union 1 in Rantoul to donate funds to help with the program. The co-workers’ donations of $1,700 alone surpassed her hopes. The credit union then also donated $5,000.

“Thank you is too simple for my workplace Credit Union 1 and my Credit Union 1 workplace family,” she said in a Facebook post. “I put out a simple appeal for the book project for the kids hoping to get between $200 and $300. Well, folks, CU1 snow-balled it.

“Right now I am on a total high. … That’s the nicest thing you’ve done for the kids,” she told co-workers. “Yes, I’ve shed some happy tears.”

Happy time turns into time of shock

This time of year is supposed to be a happy time for children. It’s turned into quite the opposite for a Champaign family.

Two-year-old Lyanna Coulman, daughter of Jon and Gabby Coulman, has been diagnosed with cancer that has spread throughout most of her bones.

“It’s a nightmare,” Kate Coulman, Jon’s sister-in-law and Lyanna’s aunt, said from her home in Australia. “I think they’re trying to be really strong for their girls and to be really brave.”

Kate Coulman set up a GoFundMe account that in less than 48 hours helped to raise more than $30,000 for the family.

The ordeal started after the couple noticed something was wrong with their daughter when she became lethargic, didn’t seem interested in her new sister, Keeley Kai, who was born Dec. 1, and complained of stomach pain.

Lyanna is a patient at Lurie Children’s Hospital and faces a 15- to 18-month period of treatment. Her family is staying at the nearby Ronald McDonald House, “which has been hugely helpful,” Kate Coulman said. John has been staying nights with his daughter in the hospital.

The Coulmans are hoping to be able to return home soon and continue treatment locally.

“Gabby is a full-time mom recovering from a C-section. Jon has been saving his PTO all year to be able to take off a couple of weeks to be with his family for the birth of Keeley. As we all know, leave options in America are not great. They are looking at unpaid leave as the best option to fight this as a family.”

She said the family appreciates all that the community has already done.

“I think they’re going to need a lot of support to get through this,” Kate Coulman said. “To have the local community reaching out and praying for them … is so appreciated. This is supposed to be a happy time welcoming a baby, and it’s such a shock.”

GoFundMe donations are still being accepted under “Lee Coulman.”

Center hosts Christmas recital

Rantoul’s Multicultural Center was a festive place Dec. 10 when 170 children took part in the annual Christmas recital.

Assistant Director Juliana Jimenez said the recital included songs, dancing and homemade props made by the teachers such as a snowman or a bus made out of cardboard that the children “rode in” to the tune of “The Wheels on the Bus.”

The day also included a breakfast to which all of the parents were invited followed by a program on the importance of parents being involved in the education of their children.

A special guest, Santa Claus, arrived, and children were given the opportunity to have photos taken with him.

Each family received presents individually wrapped for each child. The gifts were donated by Rantoul Township High School and Champaign Central High School and individual sponsors. The Central Honor Society wrapped the presents.

Visit Champaign County wins award

Visit Champaign County recently won the Illinois Excellence in Tourism Award for Best Printed Collateral (visitors guides) at the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel and Tourism.

The Champaign County entry competed in the Budget A category (over $750,000 operating budget), which put it against all of the big destination marketing organizations such as Choose Chicago, which uses Mostly ad agencies, said Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement for Visit Champaign County.

“We’re especially proud to win this award as it is done completely in-house,” Reifsteck said. “I write, design and sell the advertising in its entirety and have been doing so each of the 10 years I’ve been with Visit Champaign County.”

Communications Manager Marcus Flinn also contributed several photos, including the cover photo.

“We’re excited to get recognized for the hard work of doing this project internally as it validates the quality of work we do and the compelling stories the guide contains,” Reifsteck said.

Rantoul students shop with officers

Thirty students from the Rantoul area had a special Christmas experience when they went shopping with local police officers.

Rantoul Police Department held its annual Shop With a Cop event. The Christmas shopping excursion included youngsters who were selected by their teachers to participate.

The department bought gifts for the children, and the youngsters were then able to head through the aisles searching for the perfect present for their family.

DACC art students win Awards

Two art students at Danville Area Community College received Honorable mention Awards at the 68th annual fall juried exhibition at the Link Gallery in Paris, Ill.

Marlee Harper was honored for her submission, “Apple,” while Brook Barrett was honored for “Zebra.”

The Link Gallery’s Fall Show is open to both professional and amateur artists from within a 100-mile radius of Paris, 18 years or older.

Harper is a freshman fine arts major enrolled in Art History 1. Barrett is a sophomore fine arts major enrolled in Drawing 1. Both students are members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and graduates of Danville High School.

Danville fire promotes three

The Danville Fire Department had three Officer vacancies filled by the Police and Fire Board Dec. 13.

The first vacancy was created when Lt. Jason Bilstad (26 years of service) Retired from the fire department earlier this year.

The other vacancies were created with the retirement of Fire Chief Don McMasters. When McMasters retired from the department, his vacancy created two additional officer vacancies after Capt. Aaron Marcott was promoted to fire chief in late November.

The three promoted individuals are:

• William Ryan, who was promoted to captain. Ryan joined the department in February 2006. He will be assigned to 1st Battalion and will be assigned to Danville’s ladder truck.

• Jason Hotsinpiller, who was promoted to lieutenant. Hotsinpiller joined the fire department in February 2005. He will be assigned to the Third Battalion and will lead one of the city’s engine companies.

• Lester Potts, who was promoted to lieutenant. Potts joined the department in June 2000. He will be assigned to Second Battalion and will lead one of the city’s engine companies. Swearing-in ceremonies will be held at a date and time to be determined by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.