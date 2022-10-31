Naji Marshall providing shorthanded Pelicans with big boost in starting role

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: An unheralded wing player who was not a high NBA draft pick unexpectedly moves into New Orleans’ starting lineup. Although he doesn’t have a track record of being a feared Perimeter shooter, he’s constantly improving in that area, which helps him excel in the new role.

At the start of the 2021-22 season, that Pelicans player was then-rookie Herb Jones, a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) who went from summer-league sixth man to Willie Green’s starting lineup by Game 2 of the NBA regular season. This time it’s third-year pro Naji Marshall, who went undrafted out of Xavier (Ohio) in 2020. Marshall has taken full advantage of being vaulted into the New Orleans first unit out of necessity, a result of injuries to Jones and Brandon Ingram. Over three starts, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and a steal, while shooting 57 percent from the field and 6/13 on three-pointers (43 percent; he was a 27 percent shooter from the arc in his first two seasons combined). More importantly, the 6-foot-7, 225-pounder has sparked New Orleans to shorthanded victories over two quality Western Conference opponents, Dallas and the LA Clippers. With Jones sidelined, Marshall has accepted even greater defensive responsibility, a key to prevailing Sunday in Los Angeles.

“His confidence is growing. He’s getting more minutes, because of circumstances,” Pelicans second-year head Coach Willie Green said after a 112-91 win Sunday. “But he’s been doing this (since training) camp. Even going back to last year, his confidence was growing after the All-Star break. I commended him in the locker room. It was collectively, but he spearheaded our defense, with his ability to guard multiple guys, starting with Paul George. He was locked in. I’m just proud of him, proud of the job he’s doing.”

“He gave us 17 points, (was a) plus-17 in the box score, guards (George) all night, pushes tempo, does all the little things,” guard CJ McCollum said of Marshall, who helped limit George to just 5 /19 shooting and 14 points.

As is the case with Jones, some of what Marshall brings to a team can’t always be accurately measured in statistics, particularly his defensive contributions. He constantly provides the Pelicans with an energy boost, whether that’s from aggressiveness and hustle on the court, or firing up teammates on the sideline.

“Obviously he plays hard,” McCollum said. “He was in the best shape coming into training camp, showing he was putting in the time over the summer. (He has) a willingness to guard all positions, which allows us to switch a lot.”

While trying to sum up the impact Marshall is making, forward Zion Williamson used a comparison to a beloved former New Orleans player whose attitude and aggressiveness served as a Catalyst for the Pelicans in more ways than one.