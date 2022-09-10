Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s John Doleva enjoying return to normalcy on induction weekend

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sitting in the green room of Mohegan Sun’s Cabaret Theater, John Doleva looks as relaxed as anyone can in the midst of their busiest professional weekend of the year.

In a few minutes, Doleva, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s president and CEO, will take the stage at the pre-enshrinement press conference and welcome the enshrinees, media and fans to the festivities.

He’s been looking forward to this weekend for quite some time. It’s been three years since they’ve had a traditional induction weekend. The 2020 induction was moved from September 2020 to May 2021, creating two enshrinement weekends last year.

During those two inductions, the Hall of Fame had to work within the COVID parameters, mask and vaccination rules of two states—Massachusetts and Connecticut—the NBA, Mohegan Sun and any concerns the inductees themselves had.

Induction weekend 2022 is still a leaner event than the pre-COVID enshrinements, but Doleva said it looks a lot like what they expected them to look like going forward. There are no mask or vaccine requirements.

“The operations manual that we utilize has shrunk from three inches to three-quarters of an inch,” he said. “It’s terrific to be back to normal. It’s terrific that we can see each other smiling at each other. We feel like we’re back to normal and things are good. We’ve got a great class of 16 people.”

The group of living inductees who’ll be honored includes Spurs star and Argentine icon Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, the fourth-winningest men’s Division I Coach in history Bob Huggins, the NBA’s sixth-winningest Coach George Karl, WNBA stars Linsday Whalen and Swin Cash, legendary coaches Marianne Stanley and Theresa Shank-Grentz from the Women’s Veterans Committee and contributor Del Harris.

Hugh Evans, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello, Radivoj Korac, Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell, Inman Jackson, and Albert “Runt” Pullins will be inducted posthumously.

Jackson and Pullins were selected by the Early African American Pioneers Committee. An exhibit honoring the pre-integration African American players is part of the Hall of Fame’s $25 million renovation. Doleva has been pleased with the way the museum’s new look has been received and was eager for fans and returning inductees to see it this weekend.

“We’re at 4.8 stars on Trip Advisor and we’re hunting for the other .2,” said Doleva, who said that attendance is up 65 percent from pre-Covid 2019.

They said the COVID concerns of the last two inductions created an increased emphasis on taking care of the enshrinees, both new and old. They said that it will remain in place.

“We had to make sure that our Hospitality to our VIP guests, our Hall of Famers, was as sharp as it could possibly be. You needed to have an extra layer of communication, an extra layer of assurance. That’s a big part of this week,” they said. “This is their first impression and first impressions are lasting impressions. We want them to have that in their mind coming back for future inductions and other Hall of Fame events around the country and around the world now.”

Beyond that, he said he expects the events to remain similar going forward at Mohegan Sun and in Springfield.

“Based on the feedback we’ve gotten, I think right now we’re in a really good rhythm,” Doleva said. “We’re getting wonderful help from NBA Entertainment. We’ve gotten great cooperation from Symphony Hall and all the assets we have up in Springfield. It is terrific to be back to normal.”

