Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces eligible candidates for Class of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time Nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 US Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, Hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, February 17, at 5:30 pm ET in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 am EST.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, August 12, at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall.

VIP Packages for the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend will go on-sale on Friday, February 17. All single-event tickets to the Ceremony, Tip Off Celebration and Awards Gala, as well as other ancillary events, will go on-sale on Saturday , April 1 at 12:00 pm EST. All packages and tickets will be available for purchase at hoophall.com.

The complete listing of events and pricing will be released by February 1.

For the latest news and updates, follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.

Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates For The Class Of 2023. (2/2) #23HoopClass 🔗 https://t.co/OpVp18j1vR pic.twitter.com/x20YBiGFmF — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 21, 2022

North American Nominations

* Indicates First-Time Nominee

Ken Anderson (COA)

John Beilein (COA)*

Gene Bess (COA)

Chauncey Billups (PLA)

Tom Chambers (PLA)

John Clougherty (REF)

Michael Cooper (PLA)

Joey Crawford (REF)

Jack Curran (COA)

Mark Eaton (PLA)

Cliff Ellis (COA)

Michael Finley (PLA)

Pau Gasol (PLA)*

Leonard Hamilton (COA)

Lou Henson (COA)

Ed Hightower (REF)

David Hixon (COA)

Mark Jackson (PLA)

Marques Johnson (PLA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Jim Larranaga (COA)*

Maurice Lucas (PLA)

Shawn Marion (PLA)

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Dick Motta (COA)

Dirk Nowitzki (PLA)*

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Tony Parker (PLA)*

Jim Phelan (COA)

Gregg Popovich (COA)*

Bo Ryan (COA)

Stan Spirou (COA)*

Reggie Theus (PLA)

Dwyane Wade (PLA)*

Buck Williams (PLA)

John Williamson (PLA)*

Paul Westhead (COA)

Women’s Nominations

Leta Andrews (COA)

Jennifer Azzi (PLA)

Gary Blair (COA)

Doug Bruno (COA)*

Becky Hammon (PLA)

Becky Martin (COA)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)

Kim Mulkey (PLA)

Valerie Still (PLA)

Marian Washington (COA)