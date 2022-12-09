Naismith Basketball HOF, Chris Paul Launch HBCU Event Merchandise Featuring NC A&T

EAST GREENSBORO, NC (Dec. 8, 2022) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and basketball star Chris Paul, in conjunction with CLC, the nation’s leading Collegiate Licensing company, announce a special apparel collection featuring the four historically Black Colleges and Universities ( HBCUs) – including North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University – that will participate in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge.

The collection, which includes Norfolk State University, Hampton University and Texas Southern University, who along with NC A&T will face off in the Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge, Dec. 17-18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Hall of Fame is excited to expand our Collaboration with Chris Paul and the participating HBCU institutions to connect with fans through this unique Merchandise collection,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We hope this collection will engage HBCU supporters and basketball fans everywhere to help further the reach and mission of the Hall of Fame tournaments and these exciting two weekends of basketball.”

The exclusive line, developed by Pro Standard with creative input from Paul, features apparel with event logos paired on school-specific styles. The collection will be available at participating institutions’ campus bookstores.

“I am committed to increasing opportunities for HBCU Athletes and helping to elevate HBCU brands in the marketplace, and this Merchandise collection delivers another extension in those efforts,” said Paul, who has actively expanded a “Business of Entertainment Media and Sports” special topics course at A&T, among other HBCUs, through his Chris Paul Family Foundation.

“We are proud to work with our HBCU partners, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Chris Paul’s team to develop this Merchandise collection,” said Ben Emmons, vice president of marketing at CLC. “We look forward to continuing to help HBCU partners tell their story through unique products and activations, and of course seeing Chris Paul continue to show his support by proudly wearing HBCU gear during pre-games throughout the season.”