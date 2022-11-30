NAICCO hopes to reach ‘Land Back’ campaign fundraising goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the past quarter century, Ty Smith and his wife Masami have led the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio (NAICCO), taking the reins from founder Selma Sully-Walker.

“Even unto ourselves we’re invisible, just because there’s just so few of us,” said Ty Smith, the NAICCO project director. “So we know that the establishment of a home would actually help to remedy that.”

What You Need To Know The nonprofit Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio (NAICCO) was started in 1975

The organization hopes to raise $250,000 by the end of the year for a future land project

NAICCO’s Land Back Fundraiser began in 2019

The nonprofit organization has been a source of support for Native American families living in Ohio and beyond.

“Our community has constantly been changing, you know, with everything and it’s brought a lot of new community members to us and they realize that our Indian center is here,” said Masami Smith.

Over the last three years, NAICCO has raised a little more than $160,000 through its Land Back NAICCO fundraising campaign, which began in 2019. The nonprofit hopes to raise $250,000 by the end of the year.

The organization hopes to purchase a 20-acre plot of land in Ohio before developing the land as a community gathering space.

“There’s a longing for a collection to land, and ultimately too, you know we want to be able to house our programming there,” said Ty Smith. “We want to make it really just a place that we can congregate and come together and truly be ourselves.”

The Smiths said there are only about 25,000 Native Americans living in Ohio.

“If we can get the Absolute dreamland, that would be Heaven in Ohio,” said Masami Smith.

They are looking to preserve their traditions and said reaching their fundraising goal would be a fulfilling first step.

“It might even seem ironic to even think about it, that here we once were stewards of this land, now here we are having to play the real estate game, but definitely it would be a huge win for us,” said Ty Smith.