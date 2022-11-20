NAIA Women’s Volleyball Opening Round Rundown

Kansas City, Mo. – The 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship Opening Round saw the winning team from 24 campus sites across the country punch their ticket to the final site in Sioux City, Iowa.

There were four upsets by visiting teams in Bethel (Ind.), Rocky Mountain (Mont.), St. Xavier (Ill.) and Westmont (Calif). There were five matches that extended to five sets, 15 matches that were finished in three straight sets, leaving four matches to finish in four sets.

Twenty-four teams will continue their battle for the red banner at the final site in Sioux City, Iowa. For a full list of stats and results click the link below to check out all of today’s action.

Pools for the final site will be announced by 5 pm central, Sunday, November 20, on naia.org

Teams Advancing to Final Site

Bellevue, Neb.

Bethel (Ind.)

College of Saint Mary (Neb.)

Columbia (Mo.)

Concordia (Neb.)

Corban (Ore.)

Cornerstone (Mich.)

Dakota Wesleyan (SD)

Eastern Oregon

Hastings, Neb.

Jamestown (ND)

Mary (Ind.)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

Midland (Neb.)

Missouri Baptist

Northwestern (Iowa)

Park (Mo.)

Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

SAGU (Texas)

Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Southern Oregon

Taylor (Ind.)

Viterbo, Wis.

Westmont, Calif.

For all up-to-date opening round results CLICK HERE