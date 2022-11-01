NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll – Poll #8 (October 31)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As the football calendar heads into the final month of the regular season, consistency remains atop the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll presented by FirstDown PlayBook. Once again, Morningside (Iowa) receives all 19 first-place votes and leads the grid for the 10th straight poll. After upsetting the former number three team last week, Bethel (Tenn.) moves to fourth in the standings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] CONFERENCE RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [19] Great Plains 8-0 444 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) Heart – North 9-0 427 3 4 Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains 7-1 405 4 6 Bethel (Tenn.) Mid-South 9-0 389 5 5 Indiana Wesleyan Mid-States East 7-1 385 6 7 Benedictine (Can.) Heart – South 8-1 349 7 8 Mary (Ind.) Mid-States East 6-1 337 8 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South 7-1 330 9 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) Appalachian 6-1 312 10 10 Southwestern (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 7-1 278 11 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) Mid-States West 7-2 257 12 12 College of Idaho Frontier 7-1 254 13 13 Bethel (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 8-1 228 14 16 Kaiser (Fla.) The Sun 6-3 206 15 14 Midland (Neb.) Great Plains 8-1 204 16 15 Roosevelt (Ill.) Mid-States West 8-1 203 17 17 Avila (Mo.) Kansas Collegiate 8-1 174 18 18 Georgetown (Ky.) Mid-South 6-2 161 19 19 St. Thomas (Fla.) The Sun 7-2 144 20 23 Montana Tech Frontier 6-2 112 21 21 Dickinson State (ND) North Star 6-2 109 22 20 Ottawa, Ariz. Sooner 5-2 97 23 25 Carroll (Mont.) Frontier 6-2 74 24 RV Arizona Christian Sooner 6-2 56 25 RV St. Francis (Ill.) Mid-States West 6-2 28

Dropped From Poll: Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5; Evangel (Mo.) 3