NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll – Poll #8 (October 31)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As the football calendar heads into the final month of the regular season, consistency remains atop the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll presented by FirstDown PlayBook. Once again, Morningside (Iowa) receives all 19 first-place votes and leads the grid for the 10th straight poll. After upsetting the former number three team last week, Bethel (Tenn.) moves to fourth in the standings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|CONFERENCE
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Morningside (Iowa) [19]
|Great Plains
|8-0
|444
|2
|2
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Heart – North
|9-0
|427
|3
|4
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Great Plains
|7-1
|405
|4
|6
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Mid-South
|9-0
|389
|5
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Mid-States East
|7-1
|385
|6
|7
|Benedictine (Can.)
|Heart – South
|8-1
|349
|7
|8
|Mary (Ind.)
|Mid-States East
|6-1
|337
|8
|3
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|7-1
|330
|9
|9
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Appalachian
|6-1
|312
|10
|10
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|7-1
|278
|11
|11
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|7-2
|257
|12
|12
|College of Idaho
|Frontier
|7-1
|254
|13
|13
|Bethel (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|8-1
|228
|14
|16
|Kaiser (Fla.)
|The Sun
|6-3
|206
|15
|14
|Midland (Neb.)
|Great Plains
|8-1
|204
|16
|15
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|8-1
|203
|17
|17
|Avila (Mo.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|8-1
|174
|18
|18
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|6-2
|161
|19
|19
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|The Sun
|7-2
|144
|20
|23
|Montana Tech
|Frontier
|6-2
|112
|21
|21
|Dickinson State (ND)
|North Star
|6-2
|109
|22
|20
|Ottawa, Ariz.
|Sooner
|5-2
|97
|23
|25
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Frontier
|6-2
|74
|24
|RV
|Arizona Christian
|Sooner
|6-2
|56
|25
|RV
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|6-2
|28
Dropped From Poll: Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 26; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 5; Evangel (Mo.) 3