NAIA Basketball Classic Returns to Sanford Pentagon

Sept. 9, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sanford Pentagon will host Dakota Wesleyan University, Mount Marty University, Presentation College and Valley City State University Nov. 5-6 in the seventh annual NAIA Basketball Classic.

The classic features eight games over two days and acts as a season kick-off for the four schools, giving them an opportunity to display their talent early in the season. The two Great Plains Athletic Conference teams (Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty) will compete against the two North Star Athletic Association teams (Presentation and Valley City State).

“We have the Greatest schedule of basketball games in the history of the Sanford Pentagon this year, and the NAIA Basketball Classic is a great event to start this historic season,” says Jesse Smith, vice president of the Sanford Sports Complex. “These two days will feature many Athletes who have competed at the Pentagon during their prep Careers and will give local fans a chance to cheer on their teams close to home.”

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and during the day of the games. Each ticket is good for the entire day. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten to college.

All games will be live-streamed at the Pentagon video portal. The cost is $7.95 for one day or $10.95 for both days. Visit https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sanfordpentagon/ to purchase.

SCHEDULE

Saturday

2 pm – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Women)

4 pm – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Men)

6 pm – DWU vs. Valley City (Women)

8 pm – DWU vs. Valley City (Men)

Sunday

Noon – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Women)

2 pm – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Men)

4 pm – DWU vs. Presentation (Women)

6 pm – DWU vs. Presentation (Men)

About the Sanford Pentagon

The Cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the Sanford Pentagon, a 160,000-square-foot, five-sided facility featuring nine basketball courts, including the 1950s/1960s-inspired Heritage Court. The venue combines state-of-the-art amenities—including high-definition video boards and executive suites—with period-specific finishes that are a nod to the nostalgic days of basketball.

The 3,200-seat Pentagon is home to Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy, the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, Augustana men’s and Women’s basketball, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball tournaments and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit sanfordpentagon.com.

