Nacua Fights Across Goal Line For Second TD Of BYU/USF Game

TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua fought through the South Florida Bulls and across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown during the opening minutes of the 2022 season.

The Bulls Hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.

With 8:44 left in the opening quarter, Nacua barreled his way through the South Florida Defenders and into the end zone.

Nacua’s second rushing score extended BYU’s lead to 14-0.

After the score, the wideout had recorded two carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. They added one catch for 22 yards.

Nacua’s first score came on a 75-yard run on the first play of the afternoon.

Last season, Nacua had 43 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns. They added 14 carries for 148 yards on the ground.

BYU’s game against USF is broadcast on ESPNU and KSL NewsRadio.

BYU vs. USF

BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009.

On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only played three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.

BYU is looking for its third-consecutive year of double-digit victories. The Cougars are led by seventh-year head Coach Kalani Sitake, who is a former fullback at the school.

Today marks the third meeting all-time between the two programs. Each has won once in the first two contests, both defending their home turf. The two are scheduled to meet a fourth time in Provo in 2026.

BYU/USF: How To Watch

TV: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN using your TV credentials login

How To Listen

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Salt Lake City)

Radio Stream: KSLNewsRadio.com & KSL NewsRadio App

Follow @kyleireland