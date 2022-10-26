Nacho Diaz plays for UE after the Spanish National Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The match seemed over. England was about to be crowned as the European champion, holding a 2-1 lead over Spain in the U17 Euros final.

The sixth minute of stoppage time came, with the Three Lions Desperately holding onto their one-goal lead and La Roja doing anything they could to extend the game. A second-half substitute made the difference.

Nacho Diaz remembers the moment, recalling every small detail with the most precise of details. Now, the University of Evansville men’s soccer forward considers it the Greatest moment of his life, having the Honor of representing Spain and bringing Glory to the soccer-craved nation.

Despite his smaller stature, the then-Villareal Academy product had a knack for getting on the end of crosses and heading them in. England learned that in the most devastating of ways. Diaz, who is generously listed as 5-foot-8, scored a headed effort that found the net.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” Diaz said, with UE teammate Jon Varela translating. “I played against many players in the top leagues in the world. … I was very proud and it was definitely one of the best moments.”

Spain beat England in the ensuing penalty Shootout 4-1. Diaz, clad in his famous red kit with the No. 11 on the front and back, celebrated with a gold medal around his neck. That was the top of the world, beating players like Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Chelsea’s Calum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho to that gold medal and the Trophy that Cemented Spain as the European Champion in the age group, and Diaz was the Hero .

“It’s a great honor to represent the country,” he said. “I played a lot of games with such great players and also made great friends.”

Diaz’s career took a turn, however, when he ruptured his ACL about a year ago. That made him look to the US to continue playing while also getting an education.

Now, he’s making a name for himself in Evansville.

How Nacho Diaz Landed at UE all the way from Spain

UE is no stranger to international players. The Aces currently have five Spanish players on their roster, with 15 in total hailing from outside the country. UE Coach Marshall Ray knows people in Spain who have helped him throughout his time at UE.

When Diaz decided to come to the US, Ray saw a video of him and recognized he was capable of playing at the Division I level. Diaz’s goal against England was part of the clip.

“We kinda thought it was a fluke,” Ray said with a smile. “But as we’ve seen this year, he’s very good in the air — attacking balls, trying to win balls off goal kicks and other things. That’s an attribute we didn’t think he was gonna have.”

Given the timing of his injury, other schools may have been more reluctant to pursue Diaz.

“I was only focusing on this offer because they put a lot of confidence in me,” he said. “I was looking forward to coming here and was really happy to come.”

Diaz has helped the Aces enjoy their best season since 2017

Despite being a year removed from surgery, Diaz has stood out for the Aces this fall. He leads them in points and goals with 19 and nine, respectively, while also notching an assist. He also sits atop the Missouri Valley Conference in goals, shots on goal and points while ranking second in shots per match. He scored twice against Drake in the Aces’ most recent MVC match.

Even so, Ray thinks the best is yet to come.

“You really don’t get back to full fitness until about 18 months (after ACL surgery),” Ray said. “I think you can see he’s getting better in his movement. I think you could see early on in the preseason that he was pretty limited in his range of motion.

“Over the next two, three, four more years, we’re going to see more out of him because he’s stronger, he’s faster, he’s getting quicker. He’s getting all those things back that he had before.”

With the physical difficulties, the added mental challenges also take a toll. Diaz has persevered to become UE’s top attacking performer and create a formidable striker partnership with Kai Phillip.

“In the beginning, it was pretty tough. You need to be mentally very strong and also be willing to overcome a lot of difficulties,” Diaz said. “After (the injury), I was mentally strong and I’m feeling really good right now.”

Ray has also credited Diaz’s success to his work off the pitch. He’s a “diligent student,” Ray said, who works at improving his English and has acclimated to the US That was difficult at first because of the different cultures and the language barrier, but he’s adapting more every day.

“I think he realizes he’s got to put that extra work in, as well, and he’s doing that in the classroom,” Ray said. “We want guys to compete on the field and in the classroom, and he’s one of those guys that everything he does, he’s trying to do the best to his ability.”

Can Diaz continue to play after college? ‘Definitely’

Diaz wasn’t far off playing professionally. He never signed a professional contract, but playing in the European Championships and in some of the top academies in Spain got him close to that, which has helped the Aces in general.

“He brings a level of maturity to training. He works his butt off defensively all the time,” Ray said. “I do think, because of the environment he was in before, he’s used to training that way all the time. I think that carries into what he’s doing here with us but also into his teammates.”

UE has produced professional players in the past, and Diaz could be one of the next in line. He has the skillset and the experience, it just needs to come together in the right way.

“Can Nacho continue to play after college? I definitely think he can, it’s just a matter of where and what level he gets to,” Ray said. “That’s the beauty of sport, right? Someone’s got to believe in you and give you the opportunity, then it’s up to you.”

However, that’s not the focus. He has plenty left to accomplish at UE as the Aces continue their best season since 2017, having won as many times as the previous three combined.

Diaz is a big reason why.

“There are many positive aspects of being a student-athlete. I’ve grown a lot as a person in the couple of months I’ve been here,” Diaz said. “I’m looking forward to the future and it is really important to represent the program both on and off the field.”