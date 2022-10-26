Nacho Diaz plays for UE after the Spanish National Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The match seemed over. England was about to be crowned as the European champion, holding a 2-1 lead over Spain in the U17 Euros final.

The sixth minute of stoppage time came, with the Three Lions Desperately holding onto their one-goal lead and La Roja doing anything they could to extend the game. A second-half substitute made the difference.

Nacho Diaz remembers the moment, recalling every small detail with the most precise of details. Now, the University of Evansville men’s soccer forward considers it the Greatest moment of his life, having the Honor of representing Spain and bringing Glory to the soccer-craved nation.

Despite his smaller stature, the then-Villareal Academy product had a knack for getting on the end of crosses and heading them in. England learned that in the most devastating of ways. Diaz, who is generously listed as 5-foot-8, scored a headed effort that found the net.

