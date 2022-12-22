Nacho Diaz named to College Soccer News All-Freshmen First Team

College Soccer News Release

EVANSVILLE –

Adding another award in his first collegiate season, University of Evansville freshman forward Nacho Diaz has been selected to the College Soccer News All-Freshmen First Team, it was announced Thursday morning.

Diaz is one of just 12 players in the Nation to receive the prestigious Honor of first-team all-freshmen. Across all three all-freshmen teams, just 37 players were named all-freshmen from College Soccer News.

Coming to Evansville from Almeria, Spain, Diaz made an immediate impact on the team and the conference. The MVC’s league leader with nine goals and 21 points, Diaz tallied two goals in a game three times this season and recorded a pair of game-winning goals. In the Missouri Valley Conference postseason awards, Diaz was named MVC Freshman of the Year and was selected to the league’s all-conference first team and all-freshman team.

Diaz is the Lone MVC freshman to earn all-freshmen honors from College Soccer News for 2022 and is the first Ace to receive the selection since Robbie Minor was picked to the all-freshmen second team in 2007.



