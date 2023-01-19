Naas Cunningham offered by Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

After missing out on Ian Jackson, it was only a matter of time until a new target(s) emerged in 2024 for the Kentucky Wildcats.

As it turns out, it took all of two days, as Kentucky has issued a Scholarship offer to five-star forward Naasir ‘Naas’ Cunningham.

Cunningham announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound Cunningham plays for Overtime Elite and has been offered by the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Iowa Hawkeyes among others.

At one point, Cunningham was the top-ranked player in the class of 2024. He’s now ranked No. 4 by Rivals, while ESPN and 247 Sports have him at No. 3.

If you recall, Kentucky commit Rob Dillingham now plays for Overtime Elite, so that could be a potential feather in Kentucky’s cap for this recruitment.

Cunningham has yet to take any visits, so it’s still very much in the recruiting process, but it’s good to see Kentucky is making a stronger push going forward.

Back in July of 2022, Cunningham told the following of Kentucky’s interest via 247 Sports.

“Kentucky reached out to my dad but haven’t spoken to me yet. They’re a great program that produced a lot of pros and a Powerhouse school so that’s big time.”

Cunningham also talked about the schools he’d visited, and seeing as how Kentucky just offered, you have to like their chances of getting one.

“My visits will be based off schools that I feel are really showing great interest in me and what my parents and I think.”

Check out some highlights of Cunningham in action.

