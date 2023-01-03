N. Hempstead Limits Private Outings At Town’s Harbor Links Golf Course

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — The Town of North Hempstead town board unanimously voted to extend its agreement with the company managing Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington, Century Golf Partners Management.

The town adopted the extension in December, which will be amended to limit how often the Municipal golf course can close to the public for private outings to one day per week.

The golf course, owned by the town, has 18 and 9-hole courses, miniature golf and an event space that can be rented. Residents have expressed concerns with how often the course is closed to the public during the summer due to private outings, Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said at the Dec. 16 board meetings: