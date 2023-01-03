N. Hempstead Limits Private Outings At Town’s Harbor Links Golf Course
PORT WASHINGTON, NY — The Town of North Hempstead town board unanimously voted to extend its agreement with the company managing Harbor Links Golf Course in Port Washington, Century Golf Partners Management.
The town adopted the extension in December, which will be amended to limit how often the Municipal golf course can close to the public for private outings to one day per week.
The golf course, owned by the town, has 18 and 9-hole courses, miniature golf and an event space that can be rented. Residents have expressed concerns with how often the course is closed to the public during the summer due to private outings, Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said at the Dec. 16 board meetings:
“We did hear tremendous feedback from the community that a public golf course that’s being paid for by the community with taxpayer money should not be having private outings multiple times a week.”
The one-day-per-week rule is a temporary compromise until the contract can be renegotiated next year. The private outings subsidize the course for public use, Deputy Supervisor Joseph Scalano said at the meeting.
He also noted that several weeks last summer Harbor Links was closed for private outings as often as five or six days in one week.