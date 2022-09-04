Mystery Boston Celtics star Featured in NBA’s ‘Best Rookie defensive plays last 5 seasons’ clip

It is uncommon for Rookies just Entering the NBA from the NCAA and Overseas Ranks to make much of an impact on the defensive end of the court. It is even less common to see a Rookie make a stop worth committing to memory.

But every so often, that rare event occurs, and in the case of the NBA’s YouTube Channel, there have been enough over the last half-decade to warrant a video clip recalling them. Featured among the Rookies making impressive defensive stops over the last five seasons is one current Boston Celtics star.

You will have to watch the clip Embedded below to see who that might be for yourself, but stick around for the rest as well — there’s some impressive defense being played by Rookies in this video.

And that is something that is not too common indeed.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire