Mystery Art exhibit and auction opens Oct. 1 at Kemp Center for the Arts

Mystery Art exhibit and auction opens Oct. 1 at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The Arts Council is hosting several activities through October to celebrate their artists for the 17thth annual Mystery Art event.

This year, 219 local, regional and national artists of all ages created 300 pieces that are on display beginning Saturday, at the center located at 1300 Lamar.

Categories of artwork include still life, abstract, animal, portrait, symbolism, landscapes and floral.

The pieces can be seen through Oct. 20 in the NorthLight Gallery.

As part of the Mystery fun, the names of artists are hidden until the final evening.

Judges this year are Todd Eric Hawkins, executive director of the Irving Arts Center; Taryn Rogers, owner of the Gallery Frame Shoppe + Goods; and Dierrica Smith, director of Resource Development for the North Texas Area United Way.

Artwork is available for purchase through an online, silent auction site which becomes live Oct. 1. The 12 award-winning pieces will go directly to a live auction that will be 7 pm, Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Kemp.

The council says this is a great opportunity for patrons to purchase an affordable, original piece of art and discover new and up-and-coming artists.

Prices for adult artist pieces begin at $35 and pieces by youth begin at $10.

Schedule of Mystery Art events

All events are free and open to the public.

October 1: Gallery and online auction opens. Auction link will be live Oct. 1 at https://www.artscouncilwf.org/mystery-art. The gallery is open during regular business hours and until 8 pm on Thursdays.

October 6, 5-8 pm: Kickoff party and artist reception. Hot dogs, roasted corn, Nacho bar, cash drink bar, artist demonstrations and music by MSU Caribbean steel drum band.

October 13, 5-8 pm: At 6 pm, Wichita Falls Poetry Society reading. Local Poets will present and listen to original works inspired by the art in the gallery. Gallery open late until 8 pm

October 20: Final day of the Mystery Art gallery and live auction. Silent auction bidding open until 7 pm At 7 pm, the live auction begins. The 12 award-winning pieces will be up for grabs. There will be free snacks and beverages.

Proceeds from the auction go to support the Galleries and Artist Education programs featuring local and regional artists.

For more information about the Mystery Art exhibit, visit https://www.artscouncilwf.org/mystery-art. The Arts Council Facebook is at https://www.facebook.com/artscouncilwf and their Instagram is available at https://www.instagram.com/artscouncilwf/