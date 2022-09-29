Mystery Art exhibit and auction opens Oct. 1 at Kemp Center for the Arts

The Arts Council is hosting several activities through October to celebrate their artists for the 17thth annual Mystery Art event.

This year, 219 local, regional and national artists of all ages created 300 pieces that are on display beginning Saturday, at the center located at 1300 Lamar.

Categories of artwork include still life, abstract, animal, portrait, symbolism, landscapes and floral.

The pieces can be seen through Oct. 20 in the NorthLight Gallery.

As part of the Mystery fun, the names of artists are hidden until the final evening.

Judges this year are Todd Eric Hawkins, executive director of the Irving Arts Center; Taryn Rogers, owner of the Gallery Frame Shoppe + Goods; and Dierrica Smith, director of Resource Development for the North Texas Area United Way.

Artwork is available for purchase through an online, silent auction site which becomes live Oct. 1. The 12 award-winning pieces will go directly to a live auction that will be 7 pm, Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Kemp.

