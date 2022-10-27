MYS Nimba Coordinator Thanks AML for Support to Youth Development

By: Mellish Gbor/Reporter: Nimba D-9 TV/ [email protected]

Zolowee, Nimba Liberia: – As part of ArcelorMittal-Liberia’s community engagement program, the company is on its own running a peace tournament in three counties affected by its operation.

The four-day games are taking place in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties with participating teams drawn directly from the communities affected by AML’s operation.

It is under the theme: “Promoting Cohesion throughout Sports”.

At the opening of in Zolowee Town in Nimba district Three, William S. Mandein, the Ministry of Youth & Sports Nimba County Coordinator who took the kickoff praised ArcelorMittal-Liberia (AML) for her unceasing support to youth programs, and sports.

Said Mandein: “today we were officially invited by ArcelorMittal to do the kickoff of the AML Cup 2022 under the theme Social Cohesion for communities though Sports”

“We are excited about this because the government of Liberia believes in peace and capacity building programs for youths which AML continues to do through sports and other programs”.

Mandein said he graced the opening of the event “to join you in celebrating peace through Sports”.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports extends his greetings and is asking all of us to keep on living the peace” he added

The tournament, known as AML Cup, is taking place simultaneously in Bong, Bassa and Nimba counties with kickball and football.

In Grand Bassa County, Moore Town, Frank Diggs, Water and Sewer, and Barsigiah Town are competing for the AML Cup while in Bong, Gbata, Botota, Rock Crusher and Zowenta teams are playing each other.

Nimba County has the largest number of competition community teams including Lugbeyee, Bonlah, Gbapa, New Yekepa, Zolowee, Sehykimpa, Sehyi-Geh, Makinto, Bunadin, Duo and other rail towns and villages.

Edmond Saye Gbah, Community Relations Supervisor at ArcelorMittal-Liberia related that the tournament would last for four days with the aim of bringing communities together for Unity through sports.

”The tournament will last for 4 days beginning October 25 – 29, 2022 and it is intended to bring the affected Communities together to interact with one another and most importantly to hold together as one unit in speaking with one voice as a means of establishing a peaceful working relationship”.

Saye Gbah said the Winner in the soccer category will be awarded cash prizes.

During the opening match Yarmein Clan defeated Sehyi Clan 3-0 in a penalty Shootout after full 90 minutes play.

Citizens from both affected clans who spoke to Nimba D-9 also expressed thanks and encouraged ArcelorMittal to continue its community engagement drive.

