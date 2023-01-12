Myles Turner trade talk gets doused with cold water

Myles Turner was surprisingly scratched just before the Indiana Pacers took on the New York Knicks Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. But Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle was quick to douse cold water on Rumors that the reason the big man was not available for that game was that Turner was on his way to another team via a trade (via Micheal Scotto of Hoops Hype).

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner had back spasms before the game. Carlisle said jokingly, “He’s not been traded, as I guess Twitter is saying. Believe me, I have no interest in trading Myles Turner.” Carlisle added Tyrese Haliburton left the arena on crutches too.

Myles Turner has long been a subject of NBA trade rumors. For one, he is playing on an expiring contract, so he is expected to be one of the top free agents by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. He is also a desirable asset to target for teams looking for at least a rental for the rest of the season, like the Los Angeles Lakers, who are perhaps the team most linked to the former Texas Longhorns. The Lakers, however, are currently having success with the emergence of Thomas Bryant in the absence of Anthony Davis, so frontcourt help no longer feels as urgent as it used to be weeks before for Los Angeles.

In any case, Myle Turner, who was taken 11th overall by the Pacers in the 2015 NBA Draft, should continue to be a hot topic as the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaches.