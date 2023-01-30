Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, Bones Hyland

Utah’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt have been discussed in trade talks with several teams around the league. In those conversations, Utah has given the indication that it would take the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player, league sources told HoopsHype.

Beasley – an Atlanta native – and Vanderbilt were most notably mentioned together in multi-team trade discussions for Hawks forward John Collins earlier this season. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo.

Utah has also monitored multiple wing players, including Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith and Charlotte’s Jalen McDanielsHoopsHype has learned.

Utah could theoretically try to dangle Beasley and/or Vanderbilt to land Finney-Smith. As for McDaniels, the Jazz could wait to sign him with cap space. Phoenix and Toronto have expressed interest in trading for McDaniels and acquiring his Bird Rights. McDaniels is having his best season, averaging a career-high 11 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In addition to the Hawks and Cavaliers, the Pelicans have also expressed interest in trading for Beasley, HoopsHype has learned.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting the New Orleans guard Devonte’ Graham and center Jackson Hayes are considered available on the trade market according to executives around the league. Graham is owed $12.1 million next season and is guaranteed $2.85 million for the 2024-25 season, per our HoopsHype Pelicans salaries page. Graham’s full $12.65 million salary for the 2024-25 season becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by July 1, 2024. Hayes is eligible for a Qualifying offer and restricted free agency this summer.

It’s also worth mentioning the Knicks executive Gersson Rosas is a supporter of Beasley and Vanderbilt dating back to their days together in Minnesota. Rosas traded for both players in the same four-team deal and eventually signed Beasley to a four-year, $60 million deal and Vanderbilt to a three-year, $13.8 million contract with the Timberwolves.

The current Knicks regime expressed interest in Beasley just before he agreed to terms with Minnesota years ago. The Knicks have kept tabs on Beasley since, while Rosas has monitored both of his former players since afar.

Indiana, who has had interest in trading for Collins, has also expressed interest in trading for Vanderbilt, HoopsHype has learned.

Vanderbilt is signed for $4.7 million next season and Beasley has a $16.5 million team option for next season.

– Michael Scotto