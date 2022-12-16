Myles Garrett Believes he can Lead the NFL in Sacks This Year When All Said and Done

The Cleveland Browns have a great one in defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett is going to be in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year a ton throughout his career, he believes that too.

“I would like to think that I’m in the thick of it.” “There are four games left, and there’s no reason why I can’t be at the top of the sack leaderboard,” said Garrett on Thursday.

On the season, Garrett is sitting at 12 sacks in 12 games played. He has more than one sack in five games this season. The star defensive end is on pace to set a career-high in sacks this year.

