Myles Garrett Believes he can Lead the NFL in Sacks This Year When All Said and Done

The Cleveland Browns have a great one in defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett is going to be in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year a ton throughout his career, he believes that too.

“I would like to think that I’m in the thick of it.” “There are four games left, and there’s no reason why I can’t be at the top of the sack leaderboard,” said Garrett on Thursday.

On the season, Garrett is sitting at 12 sacks in 12 games played. He has more than one sack in five games this season. The star defensive end is on pace to set a career-high in sacks this year.

“I’m going to keep on continuing to play at a high level and with high effort and give the most to these guys. At the end of the day, whatever is said and done, I gave it my all for my guys.”

Players such as Nick Bosa have a better shot at the Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa has 15.5 sacks on the season and plays on the top defense in the league. Bosa operates with a better defense around him, so what Garrett is doing may be a bit more impressive in the end.

Whether Garrett gets the accolade won’t matter at the end of the day. He’s on track to be an All-Pro once again. The Browns have one of the top sack artists in the league.

