Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a four-star guard out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, officially signed his national letter of intent with the Purdue basketball program on Wednesday.

Colvin is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Raven Colvin, a sophomore who plays for the Purdue volleyball team. But the young basketball player will look to start his own Legacy when he takes the floor in West Lafayette and is a huge signee for Coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Colvin is a top-75 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is rated as the eighth-best player at his position and ranks as the third-highest Recruit in the state of Indiana for the class of 2023.

Entering his junior season of high school basketball, Colvin has received a total of four offers, those coming from Purdue, Indiana, Butler and Miami (Ohio). The touted recruit pledged a verbal commitment to the Boilermakers back on July 7, 2021.

As it currently stands, Colvin is the only player in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class after fellow four-star Recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn decommitted from the program in early August and announced he would continue his basketball career at Illinois.

As a sophomore at Heritage Christian, Colvin averaged 18.5 points alongside 6.2 rebounds per game and has proven to be a talented scorer from all three levels. He is also a member of the 2023 Indy Nets Basketball Club.

Colvin was the first player that Painter extended a Scholarship to among last year’s incoming junior class. Assistant Coach Brandon Brantley has also been involved in the recruiting process.

