Myers named Tribune’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Emma Myers said there is no place she would rather be after school during the fall than on a soccer field working on her favorite game.

The senior recently wrapped up an impressive season on the pitch for Trinity Lutheran High School.

She scored 41 goals and had 10 assists this season, and for her career, she scored 72 goals and had 28 assists. She holds the season and career record for goals.

She scored five goals three times this season — against Austin, Salem and Henryville in the sectional.

For all of her accomplishments, she has been chosen as The Tribune’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“Emma is the most talented player I have ever coached,” Trinity head Coach Thom Hayes said. “I know Emma is grateful for the guidance from her coaches and certainly for the support the team gave her this year in reaching those accomplishments, but she truly did achieve this through her own hard work.”

Myers enjoys all aspects of playing soccer.

“Playing physical is obviously part of the game, and that is something I enjoy. I enjoy being able to score and get the ball,” she said.

“I’ve made really good friendships through soccer,” she said. “I think that is one of the most important things. You have that automatic family group. Throughout the years, I’ve had many coaches, and they’ve all helped me become the player I am today. You get that sense of family through the sport.”

Myers began her soccer career at age 4, playing in Recreation Leagues in Noblesville. Her family then moved to North Carolina, which is where she first started club soccer. She then played travel ball with the Columbus Express and more recently played with the Indy Premier team, and she is preparing for her second season with that team.

She said playing club soccer definitely helped her for high school.

“I learned new moves, got faster and Quicker on the ball and I got to play against good competition,” she said.

On the field, Myers said she has always been more of an attacking player.

“At one point, I did play goalie for a little bit, but then I realized that wasn’t really what I wanted to do, that I wanted to score more, so then I just kind of started at midfield, and I’ve always stuck with that position,” she said.

She helped Trinity win a Sectional title her sophomore year and helped the Cougars win 11 matches and reach the Sectional Finals this season.

“I’ve just loved all the girls on the team and how welcoming and sweet they are,” she said. “When I first got here, I quickly became friends with Flo (Cooper), so it was like the upperclassmen with the younger classmen. I was welcomed immediately. They helped me grow as a player, and Coach Thom has really helped me and has always been one of my biggest supporters, and obviously having my dad (Gary) Coach has been helpful.”

She likes how at Trinity, everyone gets a chance to play.

“I want to thank my coaches and my team and thank God for giving me the opportunity to play and be the player I am,” Myers said.

She was a four-year varsity starter.

“That is one of the things I’ve loved. You get better by playing, and you are able to play the full game. That has really helped me,” she said.

Myers said she wants to play soccer in college and has narrowed her choices to three colleges.

Other members of the all-county team:

Kate Connell (Sr.), Seymour: Academic all-state, HHC all-conference second team, captain, five goals and one assist from midfield.

Samantha Enzinger (Sr.), Trinity Lutheran: Captain, Cougar Award winner, goalie on team that won 11 matches.

Nicole Rebber (Sr.), Seymour: Academic all-state, HHC all-conference first team, team most valuable player, captain, seven goals and eight assists from the defensive center mid spot.

Brooke Trinkle (Sr.), Seymour: Academic all-state, HHC all-conference first team, second team all-district, team MVP, captain, five goals and six assists from outside defensive position.

Kathryn Whitmore (Sr.) Trinity Lutheran: Defensive player.

Elise Hartung (Jr.), Seymour: Academic all-state, HHC all-conference second team, one assist on the year as center defender.

Jessica Hougland (Jr.), Seymour: Academic all-state, goalie 10 shutouts on the year.

Rachel Lenart (Jr.), Seymour: Academic all-state, HHC all-conference first team, top team player award, captain, nine goals and two assists.

Irene Martinez (Jr.), Seymour: Four goals and two assists.

Kaydence Miller (Jr), Trinity Lutheran: Defensive player.

Honorable mention

Seymour: Claire Marshall (Jr.), Rochiely Zarate-Gibson (Jr.), Gabby Guzman (So.), Alessandra Dominguez (So.)