Myers Leads Men’s Soccer to Draw with Yale, 2-2

Next Game: Rider 9/9/2022 | 7 PM ET Sept. 09 (Fri) / 7 PM ET Rider

PISCATAWAY, NJ – MD Myers found the back of the net twice as the Rutgers men’s soccer team (1-1-2) tied Yale (0-0-2), 2-2, on Monday night at Yurcak Field. Myers recorded both goals in the affair, first converting off a penalty kick before scoring a header late in the second half.

Myers cashed in on his second penalty kick of the season in the seventh minute of action, giving Rutgers the early 1-0 lead.

Yale answered in the 27th minute, cashing in on a penalty kick of its own to knot the score, 1-1. Both teams continued to create opportunities in transition but ended the half knotted, 1-all.

Coming out of halftime, Rutgers stayed aggressive on offense, taking three shots in the opening 15 minutes of play. It was the Bulldogs, however, that capitalized off a free kick just outside of the Scarlet Knights’ box to come back and take the 2-1 edge.

RU continued to fight and go to goal though, following up with five more attempts on frame before Yale took just its second shot of the half in the 73rd minute.

Moments before the end of regulation, Jackson Temple crossed a ball from the right side of the field into the box and connected with Myers for the equalizer in the 87th minute of play.

87′ | MD MYERS DOES IT AGAIN!! Myers scores the equalizer off a great feed in from Jackson Temple 👏👏 🎥 https://t.co/Iz3BCLiZu5

📻 https://t.co/dDY6dSWNuV

📊 https://t.co/pEVu3AdvhB#GoRU | #RUMS pic.twitter.com/zY8q1uekXO — Rutgers Men’s Soccer (@RUMensSoccer) September 6, 2022

Goals

7′ – (RU) MD Myers (PK)

26′ – (Yale) Paolo Carroll (PK)

61′ – (Yale) Eric Lagos – from Max Rogers

87′ – (RU) MD Myers – from Jackson Temple

Game Notes

The two-goal performance marks the eighth multi-goal game of Myer’s career and his second in the Scarlet and White. He had six such performances during his sophomore season at High Point in 2020.

Myers leads the team with four goals and eight points on the season, with a pair of two goal games (against Omaha and Yale). He also leads the team with two goals off penalty kicks.

RU owned a 20-9 advantage in shots. Myers led the Squad with a game-high 9 attempts with three on goal.

Ciaran Dalton started his third game of the season in net, making two saves. He leads the team with eight stops through four games.

started his third game of the season in net, making two saves. He leads the team with eight stops through four games. With the assist on Myers’ second goal, Temple is tied with Ola Maeland at the top of the stats with two helpers.

at the top of the stats with two helpers. 18 Scarlet Knights saw the pitch on Monday night including Hugo Le Guennec , Joey Zalinsky and Dalton who played the entire 90 minutes.

Next Up

Rutgers will return to Yurcak Field to host in-state Rival Rider on Friday, Sept. 9 for their third home outing in a five game stretch.

Looking Ahead

RU will play its third home contest in a row as the team hosts in-state Rival Rider on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m

Follow Rutgers men’s soccer on Twitter and Instagram (@RUMensSoccer) for all of the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersMensSoccer). For all Rutgers Athletics news follow us on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, please download the Gameday App.