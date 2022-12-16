Myers, Cruthers and Bouregy Bring In Men’s Soccer ECAC Postseason Awards

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Rutgers men’s soccer continues their postseason award success, earning Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) honors on Friday morning.

The team brought in two major awards as MD Myers was named Offensive Player of the Year and Cole Cruthers was picked as Rookie of the Year. Myers was also selected to the All-ECAC First Team while Jason Bouregy earned a spot on the All-ECAC Second Team.

MD Myers

Myers has made a huge impact since transferring to Rutgers ahead of the 2022 fall season. He was unanimously named Big Ten Player of the Year as well as an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

After leading the Scarlet Knights to their first Big Ten Championship in program history, the Delran, New Jersey native was named Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament.

During the 2022 slate, Myers scored 13 goals and added seven assists for a conference-leading 33 points. He also ended the season ranked fourth in the Nation in goals (13), third in shots on goal per game (1.90) and fifth in total points (33). Not only did he pace the Big Ten in goals and points, but also shots (69) and shots on goal (40).

Myers was the only player in the Big Ten to reach double-digit goals and more than 20+ points. He found the back of the net in 10 outings, including three braces, and earned points in 13 contests.

Cole Cruthers

After earning the first Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in program history, Cruthers brings in his second major award with the ECAC Rookie of the Year honor.

Cruthers was a staple for the Scarlet Knights in the midfield this season, starting 18 of the 20 games he was available for, playing the entire game eight times.

The Portland, Oregon product tallied his first collegiate goal against Northwestern (Sept. 17) before recording assists versus Maryland (Oct. 4), Michigan State (Oct. 16) and Michigan (Oct. 21) for five points on the slate.

Jason Bouregy

Bouregy had a breakout junior season for Rutgers, collecting 24 points to rank third on the team. They ended the fall tied with teammate Jackson Temple to pace the Big Ten with eight assists. He recorded two contests with multiple assists against Indiana (Oct. 9) and Penn State (Oct. 25).

The Paramus, New Jersey native also added three scores including back-to-back game-winning goals against league rivals Northwestern (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 23). They scored against nonconference foe Rider (Sept. 9), as well.

ABOUT THE ECAC

The ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) is an eighty-four-year-old organization with well over 200 member schools across all three NCAA Divisions – I, II and III. The ECAC exists to enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics and provides great value for Universities and Colleges by sponsoring championships, leagues, Bowl games, tournaments and other competitions throughout the Northeast. The ECAC’s esports platform is growing and now totals more than sixty Colleges and Universities and is expanding the Geographic footprint for the conference nationally. The ECAC is also sponsoring competitions and leagues involving other varsity and club sports that do not fall under the umbrella of the NCAA.

