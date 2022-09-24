My Youth My Pride: Handball matches organized in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 24 (UNI) As a part of the ongoing ‘My Youth My Pride’ program — an initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council — handball matches were organized here on Saturday at Shastri Nagar playfield.

Around 250 youngsters including the budding players from Jammu district participated in the matches conducted under the supervision of the officials and coaches of the Sports Council.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, who is also president, J&K Mountaineering Association was the chief guest on the occasion and he was accompanied by Vishal Bharti, Bureau Head, UNI Jammu as special guest.

Member, J&K Sports Council, Rajeev Sharma (President, Hockey J&K) along with In-charge, Shastri Nagar Playfield, Anil Sarma, welcomed the guests by presenting the bouquets.

The players were introduced to the guests.

Manager Indoor Complexes, Maulana Azad Stadium, Satish Gupta in his welcome address said that ‘My Youth My Pride’, an initiative of Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul is helping in searching Talent from various parts of the Union Territory.

He added that under this unique initiative, aimed at boosting the sports culture, nearly 35 lakhs youth at Tehsil, Block, Panchayat and District levels will be engaged in different disciplines of sports.

Jamwal in his address encouraged the participants stating, “sports teach Discipline and channelize your energy in a positive manner.”

“More you will be adopting sports, the more you will stay away from drugs,” said Jamwal, who is also spearheading the movement against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven years.

He also thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the President of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for special focus towards the sports sector as it is the best medium to Empower youth of the country.

Meanwhile coaches of different disciplines were also present on the occasion.