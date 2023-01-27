“My Wife Thinks He Would Be Ideal” – Legendary Soccer Coach Jose Mourinho Wanted Hollywood Superstar George Clooney to Play His Role Back in 2006

Jose Mourinho is one of the best soccer managers of all time. The Portuguese head coach has managed a vast range of soccer clubs from all over Europe. Mourinho is one of those managers who has always won trophies throughout his career. On his 60th birthday, we look back at one of the iconic lines that Mourinho once said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in 2006, Mourinho was asked if he would ever have a biopic on his life. However, to everyone’s surprise, Mourinho mentioned that he always wanted George Clooney to play his role in the biopic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At that time, the Portuguese soccer veteran was in England, having his first spell at Chelsea.

Mourinho wants George Clooney to play his role!

Over the years, we’ve seen many docuseries and documentaries on soccer stars’ lives. It is mainly that particular soccer star and his family members speaking throughout the documentary along with Snippets of match clips. However, the idea of ​​a Hollywood star actually enacting a sports professional’s life would be something exciting and completely different.

At that time, Jose Mourinho was still at Chelsea. The former Manchester United manager was just getting to the peak of his managerial career. However, he surprised everyone when he once revealed which actor he truly wanted to play his role.

Soccer Football – Serie A – AS Roma v Sassuolo – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy – September 12, 2021 AS Roma Coach Jose Mourinho REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Mourinho also surprisingly revealed that his wife and other family members would also approve of this decision. Back in 2006, Jose Mourinho told the media, “If they made a film of my life, I think they should get George Clooney to play me. He’s a Fantastic actor and my wife thinks he would be ideal”.

DIVE DEEPER

“Bring Me Jose Mourinho” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Confirm Tantalizing Decision After FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit That Shocked Soccer World

In retrospect, now would be a perfect time to make a movie on Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese soccer veteran has reached the end of his career. However, Mourinho is still winning trophies at Roma. The movie could be a perfect depiction of his time in soccer starting from Inter right up to Roma.

Clooney could have become an owner of a soccer club!

That wasn’t the only time George Clooney’s name was part of a soccer discussion. As recently as April 2022, Clooney reportedly wanted to buy Derby County, an English soccer club. While the Rumors were out there, Clooney clarified his Intentions while in an interview with DailyMail.

Clooney said, “My interest in soccer has certainly grown in recent years and a few years ago I was asked if I would like to be involved with a group of others looking to buy Malaga Football Club in Spain. Perhaps owning a football club is the next best thing to playing for one… Maybe, one day”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At that time, Derby was in a terrible financial state and the club had recently gone into administration. However, that deal never really ended up happening. Clooney specifying his interest in soccer was a big thing in itself. With many soccer clubs currently looking for new owners, Clooney might just surprise the soccer world by being part of an upcoming deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Meet the Legendary Tennis Player Who Is 3x Richer Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Do you think George Clooney would be the perfect fit to play Jose Mourinho’s character? Let us know in the comments below.