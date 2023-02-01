Tony Harrison Desires Nothing More Than A Trilogy With Jermell Charlo

On March 12, super Welterweight fighter Tony “Super Bad” Harrison (29-3-1 21 KO’s) will face the highly touted Tim Tszyu. Despite Tszyu being his next opponent, and ranked #1 WBO and #1 WBC, Harrison is not overly concerned about this match-up. The only fighter on planet Earth that Harrison earnestly wants to dance with is Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO’s).

Super Bad and Charlo have already shared the ring twice and split victories in doing so. Initially, back on December 22, 2018, Super Bad defeated Charlo by way of unanimous decision. This would mar Iron Man’s resume with his first and only loss. One year later however, the now Undisputed 154-pound Champion would avenge the loss by way of eleventh round knockout. Regardless of how the second bout turned out, Harrison is Adamant that he is by far the better fighter and is aching for a Trilogy to prove this belief.

“All I want is one guy – one guy that got what I thought I gave to him. I feel like I gave it to him! So I think I got too many sides of my fight. . . everybody saw me box but nobody ever saw me walk forward until I fought Jermell the second time; then he got on his bicycle.” “My whole goal is to fight Jermell Charlo! When I get that fight again, win, lose or draw, it’s probably going to be it for me.” Tony Harrison on The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer

ONE WIN AWAY

Clearly, the rubber match is a serious fire burning in the heart of Harrison. Luckily for him, the winner of his upcoming match is slated to face the Undisputed Champion next. In fact, Tszyu was already set to fight the Champion when Charlo had to bow out due to injury. So now, all Super Bad has to do is best Tszyu in the squared-circle. To do so however, Harrison will be required to fly halfway around the globe and topple the rising fighter in his own Australian backyard. Luckily, no matter what transpires in that duel, 3Kings Boxing will be here to report the news!

By: Bakari Simpson

