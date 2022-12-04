Devin Booker has had an incredible season, but his exploits are not entirely being recognized. The Phoenix Suns guard is not in the running for MVP despite leading the Suns to the top of the Western Conference but is not worried about it.

The All-Star guard revealed that his hunger was fueled by Kobe Bryant. He stated that his on and off-court activities are strictly to inspire the youth, the same mentality Bryant had.

Booker has put in exceptional performances for the Suns every other night. However, it is likely that he is not receiving the recognition he deserves.

During an interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Booker was asked how he feels about not being in the MVP conversation. They said he wasn’t worried about it.

When asked if he was satisfied with people remembering his contributions to the game, he said:

“That’s what wakes me up in the morning. That’s back to being inspired by the little kid up there. Like, my thing is — and Kob’ said it too — inspiring the youth (is everything).

“A kid grows up and is like, ‘Man, I want to be Devin. I want to dress like him. I want to play like him.’ I’ve never lost sight of that. That’s what keeps me going. Haters can do what they want and say what they want.”

Booker has been on the receiving end of trolling in recent years. He recently addressed Perceptions of him, saying he plays as hard as he does to correct the “light-skinned reputation” that has followed him.

You might also like: Former NBA player believes Devin Booker isn’t talked about enough for carrying Suns: “He doesn’t get talked about like the Luka or the Ja”

How far can the Phoenix Suns go with Devin Booker leading the charge?