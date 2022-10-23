“My Teammate F*cked My Wife”: 5x NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Vents Out Marital Struggles on Live TV in Latest VH1 Show

Dennis Rodman has the most unique and unpredictable personality in the NBA. While the five-time NBA champion was freakishly fierce and strong on the basketball court, he often struggled with smaller things in his personal life. Rodman had several critical issues with his finances, his love life, and the destructive mindset which often troubled him. The Chicago Bulls Legend vented about his struggles with marriage during the trailer of a latest VH1 reality show.

Dennis Rodman is set to feature alongside seven other Celebrities on the VH1 reality show, “The Surreal Life.” As per the trailer, the first-ever reality-social experiment has finally returned after 16 years. Rodman will definitely be the center of attention as the unfiltered celebs stay together in a mansion, leading to loads of dramatic moments.

The recent trailer of ‘The Surreal Life’ sees Rodman venting about his marriage struggles. The Worm has always had a tough time being in relationships. He had a number of celebrity girlfriends like Carmen Electra and Madonna during his NBA days.

Dennis Rodman reveals a secret about his ex-wife

The 61-year-old married three times, but none of his relationships lasted. During the trailer, Rodman talked about one of his wives having extramarital relations with one of his teammates. Dennis Rodman stated, “My teammate f**ked my wife. I had to go and play a game that f**king night.”

Dennis Rodman made a surprising Revelation in the trailer of ‘The Surreal’. The reality show will kickstart on October 24, with a couple of episodes airing on VH1 at 9:00 PM ET. It will be interesting to see Rodman bonding and Messing around with other colorful Celebrities like him on Live TV. However, the closed-door situations could also bring the wild and crazy Rodman out, as the fans expect some action and drama from The Worm.

Rodman’s marriages

Rodman met his first wife Annie Bakes when he was with the Detroit Pistons in 1987. The duo got married in 1992 and remained together for 82 days before calling it off. However, the former couple did have a daughter named Alexis Rodman, born in 1988.

After dating Pop queen Madonna briefly, Rodman met model and actress Carmen Electra in 1998 and got married the same year in November. As usual, the marriage did not last more than six months, and the duo got divorced in 1999.

Finally, Rodman married Michelle Moyer in 2003 on his 42nd birthday. The former couple has two children, Dennis Rodman Jr., and Trinity Rodman. Rodman’s marriage with Moyer lasted nine years before separating in 2012.

Fans would be very curious to know which of his Wives was Rodman talking about during the trailer of ‘The Surreal Life’. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.