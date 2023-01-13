“My Only Goal This Year Is To Bully Ludwig With…” – Valkyrae Makes A Major Resolution After Falling Prey To Ludwig’s Hilarious Prank

Every year, millions of people set New Year’s resolutions to improve their lives. Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, a well-known YouTube streamer, is no exception. She’s also made a resolution for 2023, but not just because it’s a new year. Instead, there is an entire Discord drama between her and Ludwig that led her to do this.

Ludwig Ahgren is a popular YouTube streamer like Valkyrae. They also won “Content Creator of the Year” at the 2022 Game Awards. The 27-year-old is known for playing pranks on his friends. After all, his sense of humor is one of the qualities that make him so appealing. Recently, they pulled off a “n*ts river” is Rae.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During their conversation, Ahgren asked Rae if he and his girlfriend QTCindrella could bring someone named “Eilay” to her birthday party. So Valkyrae agreed, but she asked him to wait so she could check to see if there was room for another person. But she never saw what was coming next from her fellow streamer buddy.

Ludwig rewarded Valkyrae’s kindness with a prank, saying, “EILAY THESE N*TS ON YOUR FACE.” In reality, there was no one named Eilay; it was all Ludwig’s concoction to prank Valkyrae.

She eventually blocked him for a while. Also, Rae recently discussed it on her live stream and revealed her next step against Ludwig for this prank.

Valkyrae makes a New Year’s resolution to prank Ludwig

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Valkyrae recently revealed on her livestream that she thought Eilay was a new rising streamer, and desired to meet the individual. But then Ludwig cracked the joke, which the 31-year-old didn’t get on the first go. She instead read Ludwig’s text about “50 times” to figure out the humor.

All things considered, the “YouTube Streaming Queen” was unimpressed with this joke. Those who have followed Valkyrae for a while may be aware of her disliking to Jokes in which she finds herself at the receiving end. She then informed her audience: “My New Year’s resolution is not to be consistent with life anymore. My only goal this year is to Bully Ludwig with n*ts Jokes for the rest of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It looks like Valkyrae wants to create her Revenge arc against Ludwig Ahgren for his recent Discord joke. Do you believe Hofstetter can pull off a successful “n*ts joke” on her fellow YouTube friend? Leave your thoughts about this situation in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Best Open-World Games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC