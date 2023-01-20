‘My only goal is for me to help this team get better any way I can’

Defensive tackle Hero Kanu redshirted this past season at Ohio State, but could work himself into a relatively big role in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Kanu is from Germany and played high school football at Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He was ranked as the No. 19 defensive lineman and the No. 129 overall Recruit in the country in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

While in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, Bucknuts conducted a one-on-one interview with Kanu. We started by asking him about his skill set as a defensive tackle.

“I would say I specify on strength and power, so that is what I am trying to continue to work on,” he said. “Of course I want to improve my hands and my feet, but you’re always going to pick one thing to really focus on while working on everything else as well.”

Kanu Mostly played soccer while growing up in Germany, but did play football in his home country for roughly two years before moving to California in October of 2020.

“Yes, I started playing football about 4-and-a-half or 5 years ago,” Kanu said.

The sport of football is much more popular in Germany than the average sports fan might realize. This past November, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Munich, which marked the first regular-season NFL game to ever be played in Germany. There were a reported 3 million requests for tickets for the 70,000-seat stadium which hosted the game.

“Yeah, American football is definitely growing in Germany,” Kanu said. “The first question I always get is, ‘Do they even play football over there?’ But it’s bigger than people think. As you said, there was an NFL game at the Allianz Arena, which is my hometown stadium for soccer. And it was absolutely packed, it was full and everybody had fun. I saw some videos. Some of my friends went and they said it was amazing and was a great experience.”

Kanu had offers from several top programs and explained why the Buckeyes won out.

“I think like any other defensive lineman, I would say Coach (Larry) Johnson,” he said. “That’s the biggest reason for me. Coach Johnson has been great so far. It comes down to hands, strength and quickness as he says. I love all the coaches here at Ohio State. They take good care of us and help us become the best versions of ourselves.”

With Veteran DTs like Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage moving on, there would seemingly be a chance for Kanu to see a decent amount of action for OSU in 2023.

“I think I’m going to get to play a little bit more,” Kanu said. “My only goal is for me to help this team get better any way I can. So, I’m not really worried about playing time, I just want to make sure my team is good.”

Does Kanu want to get bigger this offseason? Stay the same size? Lose some weight?

“I would say I want to stay at the weight I am, which is 305 right now,” he said. “I want to get leaner and more muscular and less fat. I want to be at like 15 percent body fat; that’s my personal goal.”

Kanu says he’s around 20 percent body fat now and is looking forward to getting a full year of working with strength Coach Mickey Marotti under his belt.

“I think it’s going to help a lot,” he said. “During the season, I got a lot stronger and I got a lot better build. I think I look better than I did in high school, even though I weigh more. So, Coach Mick does a great job of developing us.”

Kanu video

Our video interview with Kanu is embedded above.