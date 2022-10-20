My main goal is not helping Bagnaia to the 2022 MotoGP title in Malaysia

This weekend’s penultimate round of the 2022 season marks Bagnaia’s first match point in the title race, as he comes to Sepang with a 14-point lead over Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia only needs to outscore Quartararo by 11 points to wrap up the Championship this weekend, with the Ducati rider needing to finish fifth if Quartararo doesn’t score.

In recent rounds it has come to light that Ducati has issued all of its Riders instructions in how to battle Bagnaia, with caution being urged especially for positions that aren’t podiums.

Miller says he is willing to help if called upon, but is fully focused on finishing third in the Championship this year having been ruled out of Mathematical title contention last weekend in Australia.

“My main goal is still for myself,” Miller, who is 27 points off third place, said on Thursday at Sepang.

“Personally, that third place in the Championship is still achievable. Again, it’s another long shot, but those other boys haven’t been having the Greatest of runs of recently, so I’ve got a good chance of pulling back some points if that continues on.

“I think my main goal is just to try to gain the maximum amount of points I can do.

“If Pecco needs help or whatever, don’t get me wrong, I’m there. But like I said, at the end of the day this is an individual sport and I will try to get the best I can do.

“The difference between third and fourth in the Championship is quite a considerable amount of money. It’s from third. I got fourth last year and I got fuck all for it.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller concedes Bagnaia’s lead in the Championship makes his own quest for third easier, but stresses he won’t do anything Silly should he Encounter his team-mate on track in Sunday’s Malaysian GP.

“For sure, he’s got some points there now,” Miller added. “It was a little bit calmer at Phillip Island with them being so close, virtually equal on points.

“I think this weekend will be a bit different, I can focus more on my own race.

“Whether it’s for a Championship or 15th or 16th, the last person you want to T-bone is your team-mate. So you do ride with care around them – at least I do.”