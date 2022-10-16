‘My Juices Got Flowing for the First Time’: $100M LIV Golf Defector Brooks Koepka Reveals His Favorite Part About the Greg Norman-Led Tour

New developments keep happening in the growing conflict between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Now, Brooks Koepka has joined several others in waxing lyrical about the LIV Golf tour. We keep hearing good and bad things about LIV, which loyal PGA Tour fans oppose vehemently, but if things are coming right from the mouth of a person who has been experiencing and living by the rules of LIV, can those statements be trusted?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the last press conference of the ongoing Invitational series, Phil Mickelson shared his experience and was very happy with his decision to join LIV. Now, Koepka has revealed things about the Saudi-backed LIV that we didn’t know until now. He also shared what he liked the most about the tour and if he was happy to be part of it or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is LIV Golf positive enough for Brooks Koepka?

LIV Golf member Brooks Koepka attended the press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, yesterday. The former European tour member Peter Uihlein accompanied him, and they revealed about their journey so far on the LIV Tour.

DIVE DEEPER

When Tiger Woods Revealed the Only Golfer Who Was Bold Enough to GHOST Him

As both players have had many overseas experiences and have been on different tours, the Reporter asked about their favorite part of being on LIV. Koepka said he liked the team factor and that it was relaxed and fun for him to compete together as a team. He played individually in Chicago, but being on LIV is something that makes him happy.

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts after making a putt for birdie on the 16th green during the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

They said “Chicago I was out of it individually, but my juices got flowing for the first time — well, it’s the first time I’ve been competitive in a long time, but it was nice to be able to play for something.” They further added, “I think that probably only helped last week and this week. It’s been a long time since I’ve played well. But to be able to — when you’re not playing well, you’ve still got to fight for the team and be competitive. It’s one of those things where you have a bad day, you’ve still got two more and try to help the team and do what you can. That’s important.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Does being in a team help him?

Talking about the team spirit of the Norman-led LIV, he said that even if he was out of form for a long time; he is back with renewed energy. With stars like Mickelson and Koepka talking about their positive experiences with the LIV Golf Tour, do you think the PGA Tour can still stop their star assets from defecting to the Saudi-backed tour?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story- Greg Norman Makes a Billion-Dollar Revelation About the PGA Tour

What are your thoughts on the experiences of Brooks Koepka? Let us know in the comment section.