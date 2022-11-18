‘My Hero’: Golf World Reacts to Tyrrell Hatton’s Epic Outburst

Tyrrell Hatton is an Incredible golfer who hasn’t been able to win any titles recently. However, making cuts consistently in almost all events has led him to be in the Top 30 of the OWGR standings. However, consistency is not the feature that makes him popular than his anger issues are.

The DP World Tour is conducting its season-end event, the Tour Championship, in Dubai. As the 21st-ranked golfer on the DPWTR standings, the 6-time European Tour Champion is also part of the field this week. And he, once again, lost control over his rage when a shot didn’t go as planned.

“F**k you,” A hat can be seen saying after taking his tee shot at the 11th hole. Interestingly, he showed his rage soon after he took the tee shot and didn’t even look at his ball reaching far away from the fairway.

Fans’ reaction to the Tyrrell Hatton cussing on national television

It is not a secret that the world’s no. 29 golfer has anger issues. Interestingly, the DP World Tour has even made several funny videos regarding the topic, and is available on YouTube.

Furthermore, the 2022 event in Dubai was not the first time the camera captured Hatton’s rage. “That deserved to actually plug and never be seen again,” they shouted at himself after his ball found the greenside bunker at the 2021 DPWTC. “That’s actually disgusting,” they added.

Therefore, none of the fans were startled to hear the Swear word come out of his mouth this year.

Unsurprisingly, most of the fans found Hatton’s actions and words funny. All of them responded to the video as if it was another day at an official tournament where the English golfer had been present.

English Golfers dominate at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

The season-end tournament of the European Tour began on November 17, Thursday. After the first two rounds of the $10 million-purse event, the English golfers’ Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton leads the field with a 3-shot lead. Fitzpatrick and Hatton were the leaders of the first round after scoring an impressive 65 in the first round.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates holing the winning putt on the 18th green during day four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 20, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Notably, the 2022 FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy and former world no. 1 Jon Rahm are part of the Dubai field this week. While the latter is part of the Top 5 after two rounds, the Irishman is tied at no. 11.

