“My Heart Ached…”: Martial Arts Icon Jackie Chan Once Recounted His Darkest Life Phase

Kung Fu acer Jackie Chan bowed down to Mastering the martial arts Discipline for the larger part of his pre-star life. However, his expertise didn’t prove directly ground-breaking initially. In addition to not having a financial cushion to his life, he was forced into going through his own set of challenges that made him question his purpose in life.

As per his autobiography titled never grow up, the Rush Hour The actor once revealed how his joyless life took a toll on him at one point. Additionally, his sleepless nights were utilized by contemplating his life and dreams. Hence, he decided to tackle the situation with his own understanding of a settlement. What did Jackie Chan have to worry about? Let’s find out.

Jackie Chan was once wary of his life

According to Chan’s autobiographical book, Never Grow Up by Chan and Zhu Mo, he was once experiencing a rather gloomy chapter of his life. Apparently, Chan worked as a cement pourer at a construction site at that time and his life was dull and restrained. He did so, to embark on his mission to live independently and work on his aspirations.

WHO AM I, aka WO SHI SHEI, aka JACKIE CHAN S WHO AM I, Jackie Chan, 1998, c Golden Harvest/courtesy Everett Collection Golden Harvest/courtesy Everett Collection ACHTUNG AUFNAHMEDATUM GESCHÄTZT PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCourtesyxEverettxCollectionx MCDWHAM EC003

They said “During this time, my life was very disciplined and joyless. I would lie awake at night and think about the Dreams I used to have,” they admitted. Additionally, his motive to be a Kung Fu pro seemed like a far-fetched dream and the star’s “heart ached with frustration about how things had turned out.”

On a quest to find the solution to it, he took up another job at his father’s friend’s restaurant. Further, he deduced that a better inflow of money would predispose him to some fun. “Get another job and your days will be so packed, you won’t think about this stuff,” he thought. While he came up with a temporary fix at the time, as a contrast to this scenario, Chan once disclosed his lavish lifestyle post stardom.

Jackie Chan’s luxurious way of life

As per the source, the 68-year-old actor once unveiled his downright lush expenses that eventually got him reflecting on himself. They spent a whopping $10 million by treating people to delicacies, gifting them expensive artifacts, clothes and exquisite wine cases. Besides, he even admitted to purchasing fancy things to simply show off his wealth.

On a hilarious note, he once confessed he bought six extravagant watches and donated them altogether to boast in front of his stunt team. Soon realizing his out-of-bounds expenditure, he decided on a “no big meals out” motto.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 15: Jackie Chan Attends the UK Film Premiere of The Karate Kid at Odeon Leicester Square on July 15, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

That is how Chan is perceived as an ideal figure of values. He chose to follow the tiniest speck of light at the end of the tunnel. Well, look at him now, named among the most Glorious personalities in the film industry. Were you inspired by his story? Let us know.

