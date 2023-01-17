‘My Golf Ball Listened, but My Partner Did Not’: LPGA Legend Annika Sorenstam Revealed Her Biggest Learning From Her First Failed Marriage, in 2021

Every successful person in life has to make Massive choices; some might be choosing their career over their personal needs. If you are a woman, then unfortunately, the stakes are too high. The life of Annika Sorenstam, the former number-one golfer in the world, is one such example. For anyone to succeed, it always helps to have the right person by their side. During an interview with Graham Bensinger, she opened up about her failed marriage. She reflected on her experience going through a divorce and what it taught her about what she was looking for in a partner.

Lessons Annika Sorenstam learned from her divorce

Graham Bensinger in an interview with Annika Sorenstam asked, “What did going through the divorce teach you about what you were looking for in a partner?“

Sorenstam said, “Um well I think yeah I think going through such a, you know horrible time…you look at yourself. And you go what’s wrong with me, especially because at this time I was number one in the world. I played at the colony. I had a book to come out, I mean, it was a lot of positive things… my personal side it was just it was Turmoil and it was just very complicated.”

She further said,The best advice I got from somebody is you know…you go into a dance with somebody um and if that person doesn’t want to dance, it’s going to be very difficult.“

Sorenstam said, “I felt like being on the golf course… I was excited to be on the golf course because it was going my way and so I was able to shut that part off.” She dropped a Punch when she said, “My golf ball listened, but my partner did not listen.“Sorenstam felt that in her personal life, she didn’t have someone who understood and supported her.

She said, “As a matter of fact, I wanted to be more on the golf course because I was in a happy place.“ However, she eventually realized that she needed a partner who was willing to be a part of her life and understand her lifestyle as a professional golfer.

Annika found herself the right partner in Mike McGee

Sorenstam spoke about finding herself the right partner in an interview with Graham Bensinger. She said what stood out to her about Mike was his smile. His happy personality had always caught her attention, and she loved and respected him for his humility and kindness. Taking her lessons from the divorce further, she found Mike, who understood and supported her lifestyle. They made her feel good, even with her strict and disciplined nature. Sorenstam shared a funny story of how her mail ended up in his spam box. What a strange start to their happily ever after!

As the saying goes, ‘all is well when the end is well’. Clearly, Annika’s personal life struggles ended the moment she met Mike, someone who just accepted her for who she is.

