My goal is to win a title

Former world No 10 Emma Raducanu has revealed that one of her short-term goals is to win a title. Raducanu, who turned 20 last month, hasn’t won any titles since her Astonishing 2021 US Open run. In 2022, Raducanu wasn’t really close to winning a title as she made just one semifinal.

In Seoul, Raducanu reached the semifinal before she was forced to retire against Jelena Ostapenko. “I think my goal in 2023 is probably to win a title,” Raducanu said.

Raducanu wants to be focused only on tennis

This past season, Raducanu was constantly battling injuries and physical setbacks.

Always dealing with something negatively impacted Raducanu, who admitted to not being able to solely focus on her tennis in 2022. But this offseason, Raducanu has been working extremely hard in the gym and she feels much stronger now.

I want to be able to go out there and just focus on the tennis. I think this year I’m in a better position but it’s still going to take some time to develop fully,” Raducanu said. For Raducanu, staying healthy will be the key in 2023.

If Raducanu again starts constantly dealing with injuries, it will certainly negatively impact her performance. In the first week of January, Raducanu will be kicking off her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. After New Zealand, Raducanu will go to Australia for the first Grand Slam of the season.