My goal is to help Elo; Twitter ‘isn’t good for him’

A longtime Tesla bull and shareholder whose tweet pointing to the stock’s decline prompted a sarcastic reply from Elon Musk, saying he just wants to help the CEO of the electric vehicle maker.

“We all know that Tesla is down because of Twitter and because of the distraction,” said Ross Gerber. “My goal is really to help Elon. There’s nothing more or less than that.”

Gerber and others have pointed to Twitter as a distraction after Musk bought the social media platform in late October.

“I represent my investors, who are invested in Tesla, and the Tesla community. And we care about Elon. But when your friend goes astray, you can either be the type of friend who doesn’t say anything or you say something,” said Gerber, co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment.

“And maybe that person doesn’t like it so much, but hopefully he understands that I’m trying to do what’s best for everybody,” he added.

The spat began earlier this week when Gerber tweeted this:

To which Musk replied:

Gerber went on to suggest a media and communications team, a succession plan as to clarify when Musk will be back from his CEO role at Twitter, and communication about Musk’s sale of Tesla stock.

Musk told Gerber, “Go back to your Securities Analysis 101 textbook.” He then noted, “As bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are *not* guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop.”

Tesla shares are down 65% year-to-date. Gerber attributes some of the recent losses to the billionaire’s recent sale of Tesla stock.

Musk became owner and CEO of Twitter in October after buying the social media platform for $44 billion. He has been highly active on the platform, announcing tweaks, proposing ideas, and authorizing the release of internal documents called #Twitterfiles highlighting “shadowbanning” of accounts prior to his acquisition of the platform. They also suspended and then reinstated the accounts of a handful of tech journalists.

Musk recently tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter.

“Twitter isn’t good for him. It’s not the right role for him to be CEO,” said Gerber.

“I think he’s taking the right action, which is finding a good CEO for Twitter and focusing on the technology side of Twitter, which I think he’ll do a wonderful job on, and then getting back to really focused on Tesla and SpaceX and all the amazing accomplishments that we want to achieve over the next year to five years.”

