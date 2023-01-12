ONE flyweight Muay Thai world Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has his goals set, which include continued success in combat sports and having a family of his own in the future.

The Thai superstar has said that he is determined to add another world title from a different sport to his growing list of accomplishments.

In addition to the Muay Thai world title belt that he has, Rodtang is eyeing gold in Kickboxing and then later on in mixed martial arts.

Apart from further cultivating his professional career, he hopes to someday find someone special to settle down and build a family with.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“My goal is still the same. I’d like to make a run at MMA and Kickboxing gold. I want to develop myself into a better athlete and try out different sports. And I’d like to start a family of my own soon. I want to find a special someone to live with and settle down with.”

Rodtang continues with his push for a Kickboxing world title when he competes in a flyweight match against China’s Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 in Bangkok.

It will mark his first Kickboxing contest in the Circle in almost two years.

‘The Iron Man’ got his first taste of MMA in ONE Championship last year in a mixed-rules superfight with MMA Legend Demetrious Johnson. He lost via rear-naked choke in the second round but said he learned a lot from that experience.

ONE Fight Night 6 is live and free for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Rodtang shares rough upbringing through poverty, gives back to parents

Muay Thai fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon recognizes the value of family.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world Champion has particularly made it a point to give back to his parents, whom he credits for keeping their family afloat as they dealt with poverty while growing up.

ONE Championship recently put up a photo on Instagram, prefaced with a quote from the Thai superstar on how important it was for him to share all the Blessings he has been getting with the people close to his heart.

The post read:

“My parents did whatever they could to provide for us children.”

This desire to continue providing for his family remains a motor for the 25-year-old fighter as he seeks greater heights in his professional combat sports career.

Rodtang will see action at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 in Bangkok in a flyweight Kickboxing contest against China’s Jiduo Yibu.



